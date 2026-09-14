Two Colorado Springs restaurants earn recognition in 2026 MICHELIN Guide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two Colorado Springs restaurants are getting a little extra attention from one of the biggest names in the culinary world!
Four by Brother Luck and The Penrose Room at The Broadmoor were both named Recommended Restaurants in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide’s latest Colorado selections. News5 has featured the celebrity chef behind Four by Brother Luck in previous coverage you can read by clicking here.
Four by Brother Luck also picked up a special MICHELIN Exceptional Cocktails Award for Kyle McNerney.
The Penrose Room was recognized with a MICHELIN Outstanding Service Award for Joseph Freyre.
The 2026 guide includes 63 restaurants across Colorado and 22 different types of cuisine. This year also marks the first time MICHELIN Guide inspectors evaluated restaurants across the entire state. The governor's office issued a press release on Monday recognizing the honors.
“Congratulations to this year’s amazing restaurants honored by the MICHELIN Guide. Colorado’s incredible restaurants are the heart of our communities, making delicious food and strengthening our local economies. I am excited to celebrate our talented professionals and the role local restaurants play in keeping Colorado creative and the best place to live, work, play and eat!” said Governor Jared Polis.
Denver restaurant Milpero received the only new MICHELIN Star in Colorado this year.
The Colorado Tourism Office says the statewide expansion of the guide is expected to help showcase restaurants outside the state’s traditional culinary destinations and encourage more culinary tourism.
The MICHELIN Guide uses anonymous inspectors who evaluate restaurants based on factors including the quality of ingredients, cooking techniques, flavors, the chef’s personality and consistency.
New Recognitions:
One MICHELIN Star
- Milpero — Denver
Bib Gourmand
- Annette — Aurora
- Pig and Tiger — Denver
- Rougarou — Denver
Recommended
- Casa Juani — Boulder
- Dân Dã — Aurora
- Dear Emilia — Denver
- Florence Supper Club — Denver
- Four by Brother Luck — Colorado Springs
- Heretík — Denver
- Madeline — Denver
- Radicato — Breckenridge
- Rootstalk — Breckenridge
- The National — Telluride
- The Penrose Room — Colorado Springs
Special Awards
- MICHELIN Exceptional Cocktails Award — Kyle McNerney, Four by Brother Luck
- MICHELIN Sommelier Award — Theo Adley and Jenessa Reiman, Heretík
- MICHELIN Outstanding Service Award — Joseph Freyre, The Penrose Room
MICHELIN Young Chef/Culinary Professional Award — Cameron Baker, Radicato
Child Shot Thursday Morning in Colorado Springs, Suspect Arrested
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