Colorado Springs creek plan sparks community excitement and concerns

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A plan to revitalize two of Colorado Springs' major waterways is generating both excitement and anxiety among residents who would be most affected by the changes.

See more about the plan here.

Feasibility study underway for Monument and Fountain Creeks revitalization plan

Pikes Peak Waterways, the city of Colorado Springs, and Colorado Springs Utilities are partnering on the COS Creek Plan, a long-term effort to revitalize portions of Monument Creek and Fountain Creek. A feasibility study is currently underway to determine how the vision will come to life. President of Pikes Peak Waterways said the study will be complete in 2027.

"We've received some grant money which has helped us to get to this point where we can have these community meetings and begin to get the public input into the plan," said Martin.

The plan aims to connect community members, increase recreation along the waterways, and improve water quality.

Over 1,000 people have already shared comments online about the project. Pikes Peak Waterways says community members identified the top three priorities as water quality improvements, safety and homelessness, and better connections and transit.

Other priorities include:



Nature and Habitat Restoration

Flood Resilience

Water Quality

Trails and Connectivity

Parks and Gathering Spaces

Recreation and Safe Creek Access

Economic Development

Neighborhood Revitalization

Public Art and Culture



At the end of a 20-year timeline, the hope is that eight new and revitalized parks will be established.

Martin said the plan has the potential to reshape the city.

"As a native, always wondering why we hadn't done anything with our waterways, I think this plan can be transformational for our city," Martin said.

An open house was held at Roswell Community Church Monday, where more than 30 people turned out to weigh in on the future of their neighborhood.

Susan Alexander, a Roswell neighbor, described the mixed feelings many attendees brought with them.

"This comes with excitement but also anxiety because so that gets people out um because we love our neighborhood," Alexander said.

She said she left with some reassurance after learning the project has not yet solidified into a formal plan.

"We have a creek vision, and I was glad to hear that because when I thought it was more of a plan, and it made me nervous because there were aspects of it that I know would negatively impact Roswell," Alexander said.

Homelessness along the creek is among the most pressing concerns for many neighbors. Carl Anderson, a Roswell neighbor, said living near both the creek and Roswell Park has given him a clear view of what happens there day to day.

"I won't let my kids go down by the creek. We use the trail, yes, but we don't go down by the creek because of all the trash, the drug use, the defecation," Anderson said.

Alexander said she got involved in a creek cleanup over the weekend and described a persistent challenge at a well-known encampment in the area.

"We worked for a little over 3 hours and probably 2 of it was spent at one specific campsite because it wasn't occupied on Saturday. We had the opportunity to do a lot of clean up there. Well lo and behold this morning it's already reoccupied," Alexander said.

She said she is worried about enforcing encampment rules.

For many who showed up to the open house, the stakes are deeply personal.

"This is where we live. This is our homes. And yes, we want to see it improved, but we want to see it improved in the right way," Anderson said.

There are two more open houses happening this month. The next one is at the PPLD Penrose Main Library at 20 N. Cascade Avenue on October 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. On October 26, an open house will be held at Gaylord Hall in the Worner Center, 902 N. Cascade Avenue, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

But if people cannot make it in person, they can submit online comments here.

KOAA News5