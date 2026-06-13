Feasibility study underway for Monument and Fountain Creeks revitalization plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A feasibility study is underway for a long-term plan to transform Monument and Fountain Creeks in Colorado Springs, and the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Pikes Peak Waterways are asking for community input.

The COS Creek Plan envisions sweeping changes to 2 major waterways that run through central Colorado Springs, including the possibility of tubing, kayaking, and swimming.

Renderings included in the plan show a revitalized creek corridor, including through neighborhoods like Roswell.

Neighbors near Monument Creek say they are feeling both excitement and concern about what the project could mean for their community.

"It's going to help sustainability, it's going to help the environment and really dress up our neighborhood which is good for the community," said Roswell neighbor Diana Forest.

But not everyone is without reservations.

"It sounds good on paper, but how's it gonna impact the neighborhood you don't know until it's done," said Roswell neighbor Alan Sindler.

One concern raised by neighbors is the potential displacement of people experiencing homelessness along the creek as construction moves through different sections.

"Part of the concern that's been brought up at the creek meetings is when they start the project in one section, all of that's gonna move farther up. And so I, I'm one of my concerns is if, if they never do it up here and they only do it from a Monument Valley Park down," said Roswell neighbor Sue Sindler.

The plan has short, mid, and long-term projects. At the end of twenty years, the hope is that there will be eight new and revitalized parks. The first few on the roster that are already underway include the following:



improved park amenities and creek access for future North Nevada redevelopment

a re-envisioned playground for discovery and nature play connects the park to the creek

a stormwater meadows promenade and mini park form a continuous edge along the creek



Even though the short-term projects are just the beginning of a decades long plan, the project's potential cost is already on residents' minds.

"Is the cost of all those upgrades, what's gonna be the benefit? I don't see how it's gonna bring in enough extra tourism or whatever the case to make up for the cost of it," said Roswell neighbor Carl Anderson.

The COS Creek Plan website states that public funding will be considered. However, Pam Schockley Zalabak of Pikes Peak Waterways said taxpayer dollars are not expected to be part of the equation in the near term.

The plan extends beyond recreation. Among its stated goals are restoring ecosystem health, reducing flood risk, and improving water quality.

"It's the right thing to do and it's the right thing to pursue," said Zalabak.

Zalabak pointed to examples from around the country, like Omaha, Oklahoma City, or Pueblo, as evidence of what revitalized urban waterways can offer.

"Communities with their creek systems throughout the nation have really benefited from treating them not only as an ecological necessity and 'utility infrastructure workhorse', but also as something to enjoy," said Zalabak.

The city says community feedback is guiding future improvements to the plan. Some neighbors say they are cautiously optimistic.

"It looks like something that I personally would like to be a part of, but at the same time too, you get hesitant because you don't know exactly what impact it's going to have on the neighborhoods that are around the creek," said Roswell neighbor Randi Kiele.

For those who want to share their concerns, excitement, or ask questions, they can do so at upcoming town halls, which are listed below:



June 24: 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., UCCS Downtown Campus on South Tejon Street

July 15: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department – Golden Hill Division on West Moreno Avenue

KOAA News5

Contact Liv Wood Have a story in Central Colorado Springs story that we should cover? Contact your News5 Central Springs reporter, Liv Wood. First Name Last Name Email Subject Body Security Check Submit

___

Colorado Springs paid chief of staff $137,530 severance amid city budget issues The City of Colorado Springs told everyone earlier this year the chief of staff was leaving. What they did not tell you was she would be paid a six-figure severance package in exchange for her resignation. Colorado Springs paid chief of staff $137,530 severance amid city budget issues

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.