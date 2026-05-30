Central Springs man's hygiene drive draws community volunteers, partners with nonprofits

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Wasson man's hygiene drive came together this month, drawing community volunteers and resulting in hundreds of hygiene kits for people in need.

Organizer Lary Walker said the event was never about personal recognition.

" It was about what they're doing back there, which is working together, laughing and enjoying the moment of helping other people," Walker said.

Since the drive was first announced earlier this month, community support has grown.

"It's just regular everyday people out here coming together and doing a benefit for the community," Walker said.

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Walker said his son is a driving motivation behind the effort.

"He's the reason, one of the reasons why I'm actually doing this to show him the right way to move. He's a part of the change of all of that, so that's why I do it," Walker said.

His son, Savion Walker, said there has been so many people ready to help because of the work his father is doing.

"I'm proud of him for doing all of this," Savion Walker said.

Some of the hygiene kits are going to Pay It Fur-Ward, a nonprofit that helps unhoused people and their pets. News5 connected Walker with Pay It Fur-ward President Amanda Page, who said the donation could not have come at a better time.

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"We hand out the hygiene kits when we're lucky enough to get them donated from our donors, which it has been a little slow lately, unfortunately. This is a huge deal for us, huge deal," Page said.

Page said hygiene kit donations have been harder to come by recently, making Walker's drive especially impactful.

"It should be about the greater good of the community, and it should be about how can we help the most amount of people we can in the shortest amount of time. And that's what this is all about," Page said.

Walker said he and Page plan to continue working together going forward. And he tells News5 there are five other organizations he hopes to help and give hygiene kits to.

"With the organization, they're doing theirs, when they're not doing theirs, we're going to be doing theirs because I am going to help them," Walker said.

Walker said he also wants to expand his efforts beyond hygiene supplies.

"I want to keep reaching out like I talked to these centers and stuff, that's not all that they're needing. They're needing volunteers, they're needing laundry soaps and stuff like that, so I'm going to try to help build on that," Walker said.

KOAA News5