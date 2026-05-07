Central Springs man organizes hygiene product drive to support homeless shelters and sobriety facilities

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Central Springs man is calling on his community to donate hygiene products for people in need.

Lary Walker is organizing a hygiene drive, collecting daily essentials like toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, underwear, lotion, shaving cream, razors, and body wash. The donations will go to homeless shelters and sobriety facilities.

He said he is still trying to get more organizations on his list. His goal is to help as many people as possible, women, men, and even kids.

Walker's home is already full of boxes of hygiene kits he has been putting together.

"I don't wanna just give someone a pair of socks and they have that same pair of socks next time you see them. They should be go back to that same shower place when they take their shower again and get more socks, more underwear, and be just as clean as the rest of us out here," said Walker.

He does not want this to be a one-man effort. Walker is calling on small business owners, like himself, and community members to get involved.

"I want people to take a little time out, order the stuff, maybe come in here and drop it off, shake some hands and meet some people," said Walker.

Walker said he is willing to pick up donations himself.

"I don't mind picking stuff up. I'm not doing this for myself. I'm doing this for the community," said Walker.

He is not accepting cash donations. Instead, Walker is asking for physical hygiene products, and says even a small contribution can make a difference.

"For $1 you could get somebody a couple of things they need for a day, make them feel better about themselves. That's what it's all about," said Walker.

Walker said the drive is about more than just supplies.

"Everybody's prejudiced on things such as homeless people, they look at them, dirt. Well, help them out by donating to this drive. They can get cleaned up. They'll feel better about themselves, I'm pretty sure," said Walker.

The hygiene drive takes place on May 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kings and Queens Barbershop on South Academy Boulevard.

If you're an organization looking for help, reach out to News5 to be connected to Walker.

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