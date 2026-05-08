'Believe in yourself': Logan Bryson wins young entrepreneur of the year award for Line-X Colorado Springs

CENTRAL SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As Small Business Week comes to an end, a few winners from the Pikes Peak Small Business Bash are being highlighted. The honorees are recognized by the Chamber, the BBB, and the Small Business Development Center.

The Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Award goes to business owners under the age of 35. Logan Bryson, owner of LINE-X Colorado Springs, took home the award.

ALSO READ | Pikes Peak region celebrates top local entrepreneurs at annual Small Business Bash



Watch News's coverage of the Small Business Bash below:

"It really hit when I was walking up on stage at the award ceremony," said Bryson.

Bryson says owning a business was always the goal, he just didn't know what form it would take. But he said where he's at now makes sense.

"My dream for sure when I was a kid was to own a business, but I didn't know what it was gonna be," said Bryson.

The business focuses on projects for off-roading and outdoor adventure, a market Bryson says has grown significantly.

"Just camping off-roading has become so popular which is great for business. It's not as great because I can't ever get my camp spots that I used to get, but I'll take it. I'll take the trade on that," said Bryson.

The idea took root during a high school semester in Florida. Bryson said he was visiting family and while there, he met many friends interested in off-roading.

"I was like, man, I want to do this to my own. So when I got back I put some fender flares on my truck and it looked horrible but it was a cool upgrade and that's kind of where it started," said Bryson.

Bryson credits his family with helping him make the dream a reality. His mom co-signed when he purchased LINE-X, though it took some convincing.

"She kind of turned it down at first and I remember the phone call. She called me probably a week if not sooner than that after and she said let's do it," said Bryson.

He bought the business in December 2020. But has been working at LINE-X since 2015.

The early days as a business owner were demanding, up to 80 hours a week, but Bryson says his passion carried him through.

"I've always had the mindset of, if I'm gonna bring my truck into somebody to get something done, if they can do it, why can't I do it?" said Bryson.

His advice to the next young entrepreneur is straightforward.

"Just continue to push and believe in yourself and know there's gonna be hard days. Just push through those hard days and it'll be worth it," said Bryson.

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