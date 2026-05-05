Pikes Peak region celebrates top local entrepreneurs at annual Small Business Bash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak region honored its top local entrepreneurs at the annual Small Business Bash and Awards Celebration at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The celebration took place Monday evening.

Organizers received nearly 100 nominations this year, the highest number in the event's history.

The awards recognize business leaders across several categories, including young entrepreneurs along with veteran-owned, family-owned and micro businesses.

The top honor, the Small Business Person of the Year Award, went to Jackie Lujan of The Lighthouse Early Care and Education, which offers child care to kids ages two through 12. Lujan will now compete nationally for the award of the same title.

"I honestly feel like I don't even have the words. I'm just really filled with so much emotions and um just being grateful. We live in a childcare desert, so that's my focus right now is there's a need and I'm gonna do whatever I can to try to fix that," Jackie Lujan

New this year was the Micro Business of the Year Award, which went to Melissa Scruggs from Financial Talent Group.

"Small business is not for faint of heart and we've worked really hard, flattered, humbled, humbled to win this award. I know how hard everybody um that was even in the running has worked to even be considered or finalist for this role. So I share this with all my nominees," Melissa Scruggs

This year's winners across all categories are listed below:



Small Business Person of the Year: Jackie Lujan – The Lighthouse Early Care and Education

Small Business Champion of the Year: Beth Taylor – Colorado APEX Accelerator

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Logan Bryson – LINE X of Co Springs

Family-Owned Small Business of the Year: Sevan Stryker – Bob Penkhus

Micro Business of the Year: Melissa Scruggs – Financial Talent Group

Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year: Sam Westfall – Valor Archery Challenge

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