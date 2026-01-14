‘I'm a collaborator,’ Pueblo native and football coach Ted Hernandez sworn in as new Pueblo city councilman

PUEBLO — A Pueblo native who has spent three decades coaching football is bringing his teamwork philosophy to city government after being sworn in as the new District 3 city councilman this week.

Ted Hernandez has lived on Pueblo's southside for 30 years. This week Hernandez was one of three new city council members sworn in by the city. As an assistant coach for the Pueblo South Colts football team, Hernandez has years of experience mentoring young men and women.

"I'm a collaborator. I like to work with other people," Hernandez said. "The most important thing I am is that I'm a mentor of young men and women.”

The new councilman believes his coaching experience will translate well to city government, where he hopes to foster the same team-oriented approach he uses on the football field.

"You know, we have offensive linemen and defensive linemen, quarterbacks and running backs, but they all work towards one common goal and that's a victory," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said he wants to apply those same principles to city council, emphasizing that collaboration and finding common ground are essential for building consensus.

"Don't always agree with what other people have to offer, but by collaborating we can find common ground and through common ground we can build consensus," Hernandez said. "I think if we can get seven people plus the mayor and city staff working toward one goal, Pueblo's going to be in good shape. I think we're going to turn the page here on just what Pueblo is capable of doing.”

Hernandez said economic development and creating more jobs are his top priorities.

"So bringing jobs to Pueblo, economic development, I think we have an opportunity here in Pueblo. We have more resources than many cities in Colorado. We also have adhesive sales tax. We tax ourselves to bring jobs to our community. So that is, I think, the most important thing," Hernandez said.

For his specific district, Hernandez wants to focus on improving the school system on the southside, particularly addressing challenges at South High School.

"I think that it's important that we kind of hold a District 60 administration to speak to the fire a little bit with what's going on at South High School," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said he would like to see enrollment at South High School grow.

"It's something that has to change and I believe it's going to," Hernandez said.

While District 3 remains his primary focus, Hernandez emphasized his commitment to working with residents throughout the entire city.

"It doesn't matter where you live, whether you're in District 3 or anywhere else in town, you can call me at any time and I will listen to you. District 3 is my priority, but I really want to work with every part of Pueblo," Hernandez said.

He said he wants to lean into the popular spots and gems in Pueblo.

“There's no other city in Colorado that has a riverwalk like we do. There's no other city in the state that has Lake Pueblo like we do,” Hernandez said. We're going to put resources into those gems, not just those two, but other places in Pueblo.”

Hernandez said he wants people to come to Pueblo.

“We want people to see the beauty that we have in this town,” Hernandez said. “We need to stop badmouthing ourselves. We need to really kind of change the attitude of how we look at ourselves in Pueblo and really kind of turn the page and say, hey, you know, we have differences we do, but unless we work together, those differences will always be there.”

Mr. Hernandez was sworn in this week alongside two other new city councilwomen, Selena Ruiz Gomez and Dianne Danti . News5 spoke with them about their hopes for Pueblo. Click on their name to hear their stories.

___

Aldi's expansion could bring relief to neighborhoods lacking grocery stores Discount grocery chain Aldi is coming to Colorado. Aldi's expansion could bring relief to neighborhoods lacking grocery stores

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.