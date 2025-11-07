'Opportunity to make council fun,' Meet Pueblo City Council member elect, Selena Ruiz Gomez

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Following election night results, Pueblo has chosen three new city council members to represent the Steel City, with mental health professional Selena Ruiz Gomez securing one of the most competitive at-large seats.

Unofficial results show Ruiz Gomez led a seven-candidate race for the two council at-large positions with 25.24% of the vote. She will serve alongside incumbent Brett Boston, who also secured an at-large seat.

"I'm in shock still, to be quite honest," said Ruiz Gomez. "Just feeling really gracious and humbled right now over how this is going and excited to get acquainted with our new team."

The newly elected council member spent five months campaigning for what she calls her dream position. As a licensed mental health professional, Ruiz Gomez believes her background in therapy will strengthen the council's decision-making on critical city issues.

"The unhoused challenge that we have here, economic development, public safety, you know, it all ties in into a very navigated system," said Ruiz Gomez. "So, I hope understanding that and knowing the dynamics around that is going to help us move Pueblo forward."

Ruiz Gomez said her first priority will be building strong professional relationships with fellow council members.

"We need to work together and start to gel together and learn who we are, bridge relationships and be that the starting point," said Ruiz Gomez. "I don't think that we can get anything done on any other issue until we become solid as a team."

The incoming council member views the leadership change as an opportunity for the city to reset its approach to helping Pueblo.

"Here's the opportunity now for this new council to develop new relationship with the mayor, reset, and let's level set with some new rules on how we are going to work and operate for each other and for our community," said Ruiz Gomez.

She also expressed optimism about bringing a fresh perspective to city leadership.

"We have the opportunity to make council fun again," said Ruiz Gomez.

A city spokesperson confirmed the new council members will be sworn in on January 12.

