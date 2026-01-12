Meet Dianne Danti, the new councilwoman for Pueblo District 1, swearing-in ceremony on Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — On Monday night, Pueblo will swear in three new city council members. New to the council seats are Selena Ruiz Gomez, Ted Hernandez, and Dianne Danti. Ruiz Gomez was elected to serve city council at-large and Hernandez will represent District 3, which is the southwest part of the city. Danti was elected to represent District 1. They will be sworn in to office during the regular city council meeting at Memorial Hall starting at 7 p.m.

News5 spoke with Danti ahead of the ceremony and she shared how she plans to improve the Steel City.

"I want to be a counselor that actually listens to what people really think we need here," Danti said.

Danti has lived in Pueblo for 8 years. You may have seen her at city council meetings. She and her husband go every week.

"We had permanent seats," Danti said.

But Danti tells me she wanted to get more involved.

"I've been going to council for years, just watching and seeing the new collaboration and teamwork and I thought maybe I should get on the council and see if I can do better," Danti said.

She says as a city councilwoman her top priority is addressing homelessness.

"That's what I campaigned on, and that's what I want to look at first," Danti said.

She mentioned the sweep of Fountain Creek, when the city cleared out the homeless encampments along the river. Danti suggests other solutions.

"I've got ideas such as getting a designated campsite because I keep on moving them around. That makes it really hard for all of the nonprofits. They're spread out a lot more than they used to be when they were just on Fountain Creek," Danti said.

Danti says she will join Pueblo's Community Commission on Housing and Homelessness. She also wants to look into the rising costs of utilities. Danti says the city's agreement with Black Hills Energy ends in 2030.

"We don't want to be sitting 6 months beforehand trying to figure out what to do. So I'm wanting to get a head start on going to what the plans are for our electricity once that expires," Danti said.

She says she can't do this job without working with the community. Danti plans to hold town hall meetings at least once a quarter.

"This is their community. They need to have a voice in their community," Danti said.

The new city council members will be sworn in at the beginning of the regular city council meeting at Memorial Hall, starting at 7 p.m.

