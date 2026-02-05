Dry winter conditions force Colorado Springs homeowners to rethink landscaping and fire safety

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The unusually dry winter conditions in Colorado Springs are prompting homeowners to reconsider their approach to creating the "perfect home," with landscapers and construction experts seeing increased demand for drought-resistant solutions and fire-safe materials.

While many envision the ideal home with a lush lawn, plenty of trees and birds chirping, the reality in Colorado Springs has shifted dramatically due to persistent dry conditions.

"Some of our customers like in Black Forest that we're seeing say their insurance is actually dropping them due to high fire risk," said Calin Hins, owner of Liberty Construction.

The dry conditions have created an unusual situation for local landscapers, who typically see slower business during winter months.

"It's a particularly dry winter and so with the lack of moisture and frost, we're able to just continue landscaping throughout the year," said Tomas Montoya, owner of Landscaper LLC.

Plants that previously required watering only once a month during winter now need significantly more attention to survive the harsh conditions.

"It's super important to winter water. So any days where we have temperatures over 45 degrees, it's always good to give those plants, whether they're established or new, a drink of water, which is almost every day with the winter we've been having," Montoya said.

Montoya recommends xeriscaping as an effective solution for maintaining plants year-round while conserving water.

"It's very efficient and water conscious and so it's a great option here in Colorado, especially with the years we've been having where we seem to get less and less moisture," he said.

Beyond landscaping concerns, homeowners must also address increased fire risks. The wildland urban interface designated by Pikes Peak Regional now requires specific safety measures due to wildfire threats.

"In order to install a product that's not fire rated, you have to sign a waiver," Hins said.

The materials used for building or renovating homes have become crucial considerations for fire safety. Different materials offer varying levels of protection against fire.

"If there's red hot fire embers that are touching the exterior cladding, then those are the time frames where it would be about 60 minutes for stucco, 60 to 90 for brick, or 2 to 4 hours for metal," Hins said.

Colorado Springs Utilities officials say water conservation remains at the center of these challenges, with concerns extending well beyond the current season.

"We're very worried already because typically these kinds of climate difference variations will last for a year or two. The 2012 drought was a two year cycle. The 2002 drought was a four year cycle. So we are looking ahead at 2027 and what might happen," said Julia Gallucci, Colorado Springs Utilities water conservation supervisor.

The current dry spell represents the most severe conditions the area has experienced in more than a decade.

"We have not faced these kinds of dry conditions for 13 years in Colorado Springs. That's a pretty long time. So a lot of us have forgotten how difficult it is in a drought year," Gallucci said.

Despite the challenging conditions and low January snowpack, Colorado Springs Utilities maintains they have sufficient water in storage to supply homeowners through the summer months.

