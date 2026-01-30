Drought conditions are likely to develop over southern Colorado over the next few months

This winter has been pretty abysmal with the amount of moisture that we have received. The central mountains are facing exceptional drought conditions and the current snowpack isn't helping.

Our snowpack plays a very important role in helping to keep the moisture up in the spring. In fact, up to 80% of Colorado's water supply comes from snowmelt runoff.

If we continue with above normal temperatures and below average precipitation, drought conditions will develop. This would include I-25 and the eastern plains.

The National Weather Service helps to track water levels along the Arkansas river and track the snowmelt during the spring. They are going to release a forecast in the coming months and will help us get a good idea of what we can expect along the Arkansas River.

