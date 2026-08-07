'Doomsday' plane spotted in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Fly Pueblo shared details on a unique visitor to social media on Thursday.

"Another really cool very rare sighting at the Pueblo Memorial Airport," Fly Pueblo posted to Facebook. "The US Air Force E-4B 'Nightwatch' affectionately known as the Doomsday Plane made quite a few touch and go pattern work today."

The "Doomsday Plane" was also spotted flying over Colorado Springs back in March.

ABOUT THE E-4B:

The U.S. Air Force's E-4B "Nightwatch" aircraft serves as the nation's airborne command center, providing the president, secretary of defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff with a secure platform to direct military operations during national emergencies.

Known as the National Airborne Operations Center, the E-4B is designed to maintain command, control and communications even if ground-based command centers are destroyed or become inoperable. The aircraft can direct U.S. military forces, execute emergency war orders and coordinate with civilian authorities during crises ranging from nuclear conflict to major natural disasters.

The aircraft, a heavily modified Boeing 747-200, is hardened against the effects of electromagnetic pulse, or EMP, and equipped with satellite communications systems that allow senior leaders to communicate worldwide while airborne. The Air Force says the aircraft's electrical systems, thermal shielding and communications capabilities are designed to keep government leadership connected across the full spectrum of potential threats.

Inside, the E-4B is configured as a flying command post. Its main deck includes a command work area, conference room, briefing room, operations center, communications suite and crew rest area. The aircraft can carry as many as 111 people, including flight crews, communications specialists, security personnel and military operations teams.

At least one E-4B remains on alert around the clock to provide immediate support if needed. In addition to its emergency mission, the aircraft routinely transports the secretary of defense on overseas trips, ensuring uninterrupted military command-and-control communications during travel. The platform also can support the Federal Emergency Management Agency during disaster response operations by providing communications and command capabilities when infrastructure has been damaged.

Powered by four General Electric CF6-50E2 turbofan engines, the aircraft can fly for about 12 hours without refueling and can remain airborne significantly longer through aerial refueling. It has a maximum takeoff weight of 800,000 pounds and cruises at altitudes above 30,000 feet.

The current fleet consists of four aircraft assigned to the 595th Command and Control Group at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. The first E-4B entered service in 1980 after evolving from the earlier E-4A model introduced in the 1970s. Air Force Global Strike Command provides the aircraft's aircrews, maintenance, security and communications support, while U.S. Strategic Command supplies personnel for the airborne battle staff.

The E-4B fleet is expected to be replaced in the coming years by the Survivable Airborne Operations Center, or SAOC, a next-generation airborne command platform now under development.

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