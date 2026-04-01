Did you spot the 'Doomsday' and 'Electronic Attack' aircraft circling Colorado Springs this week?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Social media lit up on Monday after two unique military aircraft were spotted flying laps over and around the Colorado Springs area.

The so-called “Doomsday” plane, or the E-4B "Nightwatch,” took off from Omaha and made its way to Colorado Springs airspace, making several loops before returning to Nebraska, according to its flight data from FlightAware.

The large plane is a militarized version of the four-engine Boeing 747-200, so it’s hard to miss in the sky. Its FlightAware path showed it was on a somewhat low altitude between 6,000 to 9,000 feet during its stay in Colorado Springs.

The aircraft is often referred to as the “Doomsday” plane because it helps ensure continuity of government in the event of a national emergency like a nuclear attack.

Of course, with a plane of that notoriety circling the city, some on social media sites questioned why it was in the area. Residents should rest easy as it appeared to be a typical training and operation flight.

Space Base Delta 1 at Peterson Space Force Base referred questions to the Global Strike Operations Center, which operates out of Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

“The National Airborne Operations Center has several missions, both operational and training, which require travel to a wide variety of locations, both within the United States and around the world,” said the Global Strike Operations Center in an email. “The E-4B's visit was part of meeting both the operational and training requirements of the 95th Wing and NAOC mission.”

Around roughly the same time, another noticeable military plane was circling the Colorado Springs area.

The EA-37B took off from the Tucson area and made its way to central and southern Colorado for laps as well.

This aircraft is known for electronic attacks that disrupt enemy communications.

Neither Space Base Delta 1 nor the Global Strike Operations Center addressed why that plane was in the region at the same time as the E-4B.

If you spotted either aircraft and took photos or video, you can submit them here.

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