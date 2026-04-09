Colorado Springs City Councilwoman Brandy Williams to host a town hall meeting for District 3 residents

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Councilwoman Brandy Williams will hold a town hall meeting Thursday night at 5:30 in Old Colorado City. The meeting is open to the public and offers residents a chance to provide feedback on what needs to change or improve in District 3.

District 3 includes parts of Downtown and the southwest side of the city. This area is represented by city councilwomen Brandy Williams.

"It's not all the same and there's challenges regardless of where you go in the district," Brandy Williams said.

Williams is nearly one year into her second term. She said one of the biggest challenges has been the Meadows Park facility. As News5 has reported , the Meadows Park Community Center closed late last year after the city's budget shortfall.

"We're going through the process right now. We put out an RFP, to reimagine that space. So that should conclude here hopefully in the next couple of weeks," Williams said.

At the town hall, people can ask questions about that project and others. When asked what she has heard from residents in her district, Williams pointed to safety.

"Safety. I think safety is a big issue. Before I even got elected, I knew a lot of the business owners downtown, and they said that was the number one issue," Williams said.

Leaders from the Colorado Springs Police Department, Parks Department, and Public Works will also be available to answer questions.

"That's one of the pieces of feedback that we got is that people want to feel safe in their parks. So there's really an interesting overlap between public safety and parks right now," Williams said.

Williams encourages people who live in District 3 to attend the town hall.

"Being able to have those one-on-one conversations, hear it directly from city staff as to what the plans are, why they're doing what they're doing, what they perceive happening in the future, I think that's a lot better when it's a personal touch," Williams said.

The town hall starts at 5:30 on Thursday night and is located at 2752 W. Colorado Ave.

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