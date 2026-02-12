City inviting proposals for former Meadows Park facility following community center closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs has announced that it's accepting proposals for the Meadow Parks facility, which was formerly a community center in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood.

City officials say they're seeking qualified partners to lease, purchase, or operate the former community center site for a new community-focused use.

The community center closed in late 2025 following the city's multi-million dollar budget shortfall, resulting in backlash from community members who frequented the location.

Proposals should align with community priorities and deliver neighborhood benefits, according to the city.

“The closure of the Meadows Park Community Center was painful, and I know how deeply this space matters to the neighbors of the center."



“After the closure, we committed to working alongside the community to determine a meaningful path forward. Their thoughtful, honest feedback directly shaped the requirements in this Request for Proposal to ensure the future use of this facility aligns with their vision. This is a real opportunity to reimagine what this space can be for the neighbors and neighborhoods it serves, and I am hopeful about what’s ahead and confident we can bring new life to this center in a way that reflects the hopes and needs of the community.” Mayor Yemi Mobolade

Priorities reflected in the Request for Proposal (RFP) include the following:



youth programming

food access and basic needs support

senior and intergenerational services

health and wellness activities

workforce and educational opportunities

a flexible gathering space



Proposals will be evaluated based on their ability to benefit the public, provide accessibility, and present a clear plan for operating the facility.

The city says proposals will be reviewed in the spring.



Interested parties can learn more about submitting a proposal on the city's website.

