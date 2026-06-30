Colorado man shares powerful message after watching his property burn

BEULAH, Colo. (KOAA) — As the Aspen Acres Fire raced through the forests outside Beulah on Monday, Joseph Armeanio watched in real time from miles away as flames engulfed the property where he planned to build his dream home.

Using a Starlink connection and Ring security cameras installed on his 80-acre property along Colorado Highway 78, Armeanio said he could do little more than watch as the wildfire tore through the land. The property borders national forest and was chosen for its sweeping views, abundant wildlife and access to the outdoors.

"It's a beautiful area," Armeanio explained. "It's not too populated because of the terrain, but gorgeous views, great nature, a lot of wildlife up there... It borders national forests, so your ability to hike and move around and kind of enjoy the outdoors is somewhat unmatched, in my opinion."

Armeanio had already begun preparing the site for construction, completing house plans and septic designs while building outbuildings on the property.

"The house plans are together, septic plan, we have all the paperwork lined up. Then it's just a matter of the time and the energy to make it happen," he said.

His surveillance footage, which has been widely shared online, shows flames rapidly overtaking the property before one of the cameras is destroyed. He hopes the video serves as a warning about just how quickly wildfire conditions can become life-threatening.

"I think hopefully the video gives people a certain perspective of how quickly you need to move if you're in the path of that because it's a dangerous situation," he added.

Armeanio said he had worked to reduce wildfire risk on the property, cutting roughly two miles of trails and clearing vegetation where possible. But he said the fire's behavior left little room for mitigation.

"When fire's high in the tree canopies, and there's wind, we probably had embers, I'm guessing, a quarter of a mile between the wall of the fire and where they're landing," he said. "At that point, there's just not much you can do... get out of the way."

Although the full extent of the damage remains unknown while evacuation orders stay in place, Armeanio said he intends to rebuild. Despite losing buildings, equipment and personal belongings, Armeanio said he remains focused on what matters most.

"Everything I lost is stuff," he stated. "Everything important that's a real value, irreplaceable, is still in my life. In that sense, I'm blessed."

He also expressed confidence that the Beulah community will recover.

"There's some good people out in the Beulah area," he added. "The community will come together. It's a pretty tight-knit community, so I assume that things will bounce back."

Armeanio urged residents to heed evacuation orders and avoid risking their lives to save property.

"It's just a matter of respecting the power of nature," he said. "In the wrong conditions, it's dangerous. It kills professionals. I'm sure there are a lot of people that are stubborn and want to try to hang on to what is theirs, but it's just not worth it."

His thoughts also turned to the firefighters battling wildfires across Colorado.

"Stuff can be rebuilt, rebought. Forests will regrow," he said. "But they're not coming back, and that's sad. So definitely, heart goes out to their family. That's real loss."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Southern Colorado communities are being evacuated as a wildfire explodes Neighborhoods and the Town of Beulah have been evacuated after a wildfire burning along Highway 165 has exploded in size. Southern Colorado communities are being evacuated as a wildfire explodes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.