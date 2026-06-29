Evacuations issued in Custer County as a new fire burns along Highway 165

RYE, Colo. (KOAA) — Multiple crews are responding to a fire along Highway 165 near Rye, Monday morning.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation for the Aspen Acres neighborhood and campground in Southeast Custer County. If you live within one mile of the Aspen Acres neighborhood, leave immediately.

The Aspen Acres neighborhood and campground is located northwest of the community of Rye along Highway 165.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says an evacuation center has been set up for those impacted at 1650 Cooper Place. Pets are being accepted.

Highway 165 is closed in both directions from the Highway 78 Junction to just south of Lake Isabel.

CDOT

The Beulah Fire Department stated in a Facebook post that they were responding to assist crews with the Rye Fire Department.

The fire is said to be located along Highway 165 at mile marker 17.

There is no updates on the size of the fire at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

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