Colorado couple recycles and repurposes books into art

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — For Lynne Bartole, retirement didn't mean closing the book on her career. Instead, it meant finding a whole new way to use the ones she already had. Bartole, a former English teacher and avid reader, started Deja Vu Decor in 2020 after finding herself with a collection of books and few options for recycling them. Her solution was to transform those books into handmade works of art.

“I was looking for some place to put my books, and a lot of places don't recycle and a lot of them won't take used books,” Bartole explained. “And so I thought, well, you know, I need to find a way to repurpose.”

That idea has grown into a creative business featuring intricate book sculptures, decorative Christmas trees, bookmarks and other book-inspired creations. Some designs follow patterns that help Bartole determine where to cut and fold each page. Others come from a little experimentation and imagination.

“I just take books, and I transform them into something that is different from what we are normally used to saying with a book, giving them longer life,” Bartole added.

Her husband, Bill, has become an essential part of the operation, handling the cutting that requires power tools, transporting their creations to markets and helping prepare for shows. But don't assume a machine is doing all the work.

“The pages are all individually hand-done,” Bill Bartole said as he showed of work done on "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham. “They're measured and marked, and then those marks get cut and folded into a tab that expands the book so you can see the actual design.”

The process takes time and patience, turning each book into a one-of-a-kind piece.

“I am a former English teacher. I am an avid reader. I will not destroy books,” she said. “I'm repurposing them.”

Bartole points to an estimated 640,000 tons of hardcover books that end up in landfills, in part because their bindings can make recycling difficult. For her, book art offers a way to give some of those materials a second life. The couple has spent the past six years bringing their creations to local markets, building a following of customers who return to see what's new. Bartole said she introduces new designs each year, including new Christmas trees for this season.

They typically attend four shows a year, giving customers a chance to see the artwork up close and hear the story behind it. That personal connection is part of the appeal, especially in a world where online shopping offers seemingly endless options. For the Bartoles, selling their work in person also means connecting with the community, and spending time together in retirement.

“It's been a journey, and we're going to continue the journey,” Bill Bartole said.

Lynn said her husband is more than just the person hauling boxes and working in the garage. He's also her biggest supporter and most honest critic.

“He keeps me, he's my, he's my best critic, and he's my best fan,” she said.

The couple will bring their handmade creations to the Front Range Maker's Market, where shoppers can browse their work and find gifts that are a little more personal than something pulled from a shelf.

For Deja Vu Decor, the goal is simple: take something familiar, give it a new purpose and turn a well-loved book into something worth looking at for years to come.

FRONT RANGE MAKER'S MARKET DETAILS:

What: Front Range Maker's Market

When: Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument

Admission: $5 per person at the door; children 12 and younger get in free

Parking: Free parking is available in the school's parking lots.

The market accepts cash and cards for admission and purchases. Visitors who leave and plan to return must have their hands stamped for re-entry.

CLICK HERE for a list of vendors.

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