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Front Range Maker's Market celebrates 30 years in Monument this weekend

Maker's Market
KOAA
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Maker's Market
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MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — Shoppers looking for unique gifts, handmade art, and locally made goods can browse more than 140 vendors this weekend at the Front Range Maker's Market in Monument!

The market returns to Lewis-Palmer High School on Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11, celebrating 30 years of bringing small businesses, artisans and shoppers together in the community. Organizers say the market will feature vendors spread across three rooms, offering everything from pottery and handcrafted jewelry to vintage finds, boutique clothing, glass art and home décor.

Shoppers can also find yard art, purses and bags, body care products, gourmet foods, baked goods, and other treats.

The event is designed to encourage shopping small and support independent makers and local businesses.

Food and coffee trucks will be parked outside the school both days, serving breakfast and lunch. Inside, shoppers can find additional treats, including baked goods, bread, nuts and snacks.

Event details

  • What: Front Range Maker's Market
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Where: Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument
  • Admission: $5 per person at the door; children 12 and younger get in free
  • Parking: Free parking is available in the school's parking lots.

The market accepts cash and cards for admission and purchases. Visitors who leave and plan to return must have their hands stamped for re-entry.

Organizers note that the doors will close to new shoppers 30 minutes before the market ends each day. Only marked service dogs are allowed inside the building.

For more information, visit the Front Range Maker's Market website.

A list of the vendors taking part:

The Link Lounge Jewelry Co
Aidan Hulting Photography
Yours Truly
Annie McGuire’s
Front Porch Studio
The Mountain Mercantile
Amy S Christenson
Corvidae Designs
Pikes Peak Grain Exchange
AJ ROASTED CHILE & JERKY
NightBloom
Name That Bracelet and Clay Creations
Sweet Almande
Bud's Birdhouses
IMAGINE YOURSELF, LLC
Carol's Creations
Calaveras n Crass
Fruit Gravy
Trina’s Card Creations
Fusion Intrusion
A Homemade Heritage
liondogranch@gmail.com
Wagon wheel smoke house
Needles-n-Pins Stitcheries/The Woodworking Shop
JC Crafts of Monument
Two Gems Boutique
Sage Winds
Dale Rae Designs
Cozy Mountain Candles
Ethnic Brazil
FuzedCrafts
Wickersham Enterprises dba Wickersham Woodworks
Elegant Creations by Dawn
StoryBox Denver
Skye Dawn Studio
DEE'S GLASS CREATIONS AND MORE
It Is Good
Dot's Brittle Kitchen
WUAMAN
Parks Art Collection
Lucy's Armenian-Mediterranean Grill
Sak Saum
Persephone Love
Moon Phase Soap
Hollybloom Creations
Star & Flame Publishing LLC
Queen Be's Fruit Hive
Jade Christenson
Beauty Abounded
Wildberger Creations
Blu Opal
The Nook of Sweet Unbound Voices
Bearpaw Mixes
MatchBox Candle Co
Mountain Cottage Candles
GillybugDesigns
The Traveling Gypsies
Second Wind Pottery
Right Round Woods
McClusky Nature Photography, LLC
Forest Green Pottery
Taspens Organics
Joseph Caldara, Author
Joyce Stafford
Sack Collectibles
Lilla Rose Flexi Rep
Chic Shifters
Palmer Divide Quiltmakers
Prairie Fire Salsa, LLC
Healthy Harvest Gardens
Ken's Custom Woodworks
Distant Designs Jewelry
Reverie Rose Designs/Zuzu’s Petals Boutique
Incredible Creations by Kristin Callaway
Paper pinwheels
Bunnygirl Designs
Dolce de Leti
Lovable Creations
Sojourn Well
Out of My Mind Creations
Deja Vu Decor
Lyracism Jewelry
Rose and Dove
Tru Goodness Brands
Cream City Market
MJK Enterprises LLC dba Sweet Revenge
Fancy Pads Plus
Classic Bible Art
FLANNELABILITY
KapKap Co.
Midwestern Crafts
Melissa Rolli LLC
Front Range Pet Supply
Michelle's Mojo
Mile Artistry
Xtreme Coffee Roasters
Jimi J. Crochet
The Beanibeings LLC
Chieko's Creations
Blackbird Art
Ladybug designs
Paula Middlesworth
Crafty Sunflower LLC
Proverbs & Pens
Hart Strings Jewelry
Mongoose Design
Wonder Mushroom Company, dba Mane Beverages
Aribellas Fabrics and Creations LLC
Robin's Nest Artisanry
Pines' Nut Butter
S.E.W. and Company
Styria Bakery II
2 Generations Studio
Cute-C-Girl Creations
Crafts by Sirena
sompong's Designs
Sonja Peake Designs, LLC (I have also added a new trade name: DBA: Spiral Daisy Studio)
Dad's Dork Den
AUNT SUES GARDEN
Akinz
A Little Worn
PotTerre Raku & Stoneware
Palmer Lake Creative
Barrelborn Woodcraft
Mountaintop Ceramics
Bella Spirit Design
Wally's Mom Made It!
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