Front Range Maker's Market celebrates 30 years in Monument this weekend

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — Shoppers looking for unique gifts, handmade art, and locally made goods can browse more than 140 vendors this weekend at the Front Range Maker's Market in Monument!

The market returns to Lewis-Palmer High School on Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11, celebrating 30 years of bringing small businesses, artisans and shoppers together in the community. Organizers say the market will feature vendors spread across three rooms, offering everything from pottery and handcrafted jewelry to vintage finds, boutique clothing, glass art and home décor.

Shoppers can also find yard art, purses and bags, body care products, gourmet foods, baked goods, and other treats.

The event is designed to encourage shopping small and support independent makers and local businesses.

Food and coffee trucks will be parked outside the school both days, serving breakfast and lunch. Inside, shoppers can find additional treats, including baked goods, bread, nuts and snacks.

What: Front Range Maker's Market

When: Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument

Admission: $5 per person at the door; children 12 and younger get in free

Parking: Free parking is available in the school's parking lots.

The market accepts cash and cards for admission and purchases. Visitors who leave and plan to return must have their hands stamped for re-entry.

Organizers note that the doors will close to new shoppers 30 minutes before the market ends each day. Only marked service dogs are allowed inside the building.

For more information, visit the Front Range Maker's Market website.

A list of the vendors taking part:

The Link Lounge Jewelry Co Aidan Hulting Photography Yours Truly Annie McGuire’s Front Porch Studio The Mountain Mercantile Amy S Christenson Corvidae Designs Pikes Peak Grain Exchange AJ ROASTED CHILE & JERKY NightBloom Name That Bracelet and Clay Creations Sweet Almande Bud's Birdhouses IMAGINE YOURSELF, LLC Carol's Creations Calaveras n Crass Fruit Gravy Trina’s Card Creations Fusion Intrusion A Homemade Heritage liondogranch@gmail.com Wagon wheel smoke house Needles-n-Pins Stitcheries/The Woodworking Shop JC Crafts of Monument Two Gems Boutique Sage Winds Dale Rae Designs Cozy Mountain Candles Ethnic Brazil FuzedCrafts Wickersham Enterprises dba Wickersham Woodworks Elegant Creations by Dawn StoryBox Denver Skye Dawn Studio DEE'S GLASS CREATIONS AND MORE It Is Good Dot's Brittle Kitchen WUAMAN Parks Art Collection Lucy's Armenian-Mediterranean Grill Sak Saum Persephone Love Moon Phase Soap Hollybloom Creations Star & Flame Publishing LLC Queen Be's Fruit Hive Jade Christenson Beauty Abounded Wildberger Creations Blu Opal The Nook of Sweet Unbound Voices Bearpaw Mixes MatchBox Candle Co Mountain Cottage Candles GillybugDesigns The Traveling Gypsies Second Wind Pottery Right Round Woods McClusky Nature Photography, LLC Forest Green Pottery Taspens Organics Joseph Caldara, Author Joyce Stafford Sack Collectibles Lilla Rose Flexi Rep Chic Shifters Palmer Divide Quiltmakers Prairie Fire Salsa, LLC Healthy Harvest Gardens Ken's Custom Woodworks Distant Designs Jewelry Reverie Rose Designs/Zuzu’s Petals Boutique Incredible Creations by Kristin Callaway Paper pinwheels Bunnygirl Designs Dolce de Leti Lovable Creations Sojourn Well Out of My Mind Creations Deja Vu Decor Lyracism Jewelry Rose and Dove Tru Goodness Brands Cream City Market MJK Enterprises LLC dba Sweet Revenge Fancy Pads Plus Classic Bible Art FLANNELABILITY KapKap Co. Midwestern Crafts Melissa Rolli LLC Front Range Pet Supply Michelle's Mojo Mile Artistry Xtreme Coffee Roasters Jimi J. Crochet The Beanibeings LLC Chieko's Creations Blackbird Art Ladybug designs Paula Middlesworth Crafty Sunflower LLC Proverbs & Pens Hart Strings Jewelry Mongoose Design Wonder Mushroom Company, dba Mane Beverages Aribellas Fabrics and Creations LLC Robin's Nest Artisanry Pines' Nut Butter S.E.W. and Company Styria Bakery II 2 Generations Studio Cute-C-Girl Creations Crafts by Sirena sompong's Designs Sonja Peake Designs, LLC (I have also added a new trade name: DBA: Spiral Daisy Studio)

Dad's Dork Den AUNT SUES GARDEN Akinz A Little Worn PotTerre Raku & Stoneware Palmer Lake Creative Barrelborn Woodcraft Mountaintop Ceramics Bella Spirit Design Wally's Mom Made It! BoxesbyBill

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