Colorado Bureau of Investigation making progress on identifying bodies from Davis Mortuary

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that it is making progress on identifying the bodies found at the Davis Mortuary in Pueblo.

In a news release on Tuesday, the CBI said that with the help of the El Paso and Fremont County Coroner's Offices, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, they have been able to positively identify four of the 24 bodies found at the mortuary.

The identities of these individuals and the families who have been notified will not be released to the public, according to the CBI. If you or your family was a victim of this and would like to speak to our newsroom, please feel free to send us an email.

According to the CBI, this is still an active criminal investigation, and so far no charges have been filed against the former Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter and his brother, Chris Cotter after a investigation was opened in August of 2025 after inspectors from Department of Local Affairs discovered decomposing bodies behind hidden door in the mortuary.

Cotter resigned from his role as the Pueblo County Coroner on September 2, 2025. Check out our in-depth coverage below.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

'20 bodies or so' found behind 'hidden' door at Pueblo County coroner's private business

Decomposing bodies removed from Davis Mortuary, will take months to identify

Pueblo’s coroner owns a funeral home, here's how common that is

Families respond to Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter's resignation

___

The difference between Space Force and Space Command Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force? The difference between Space Force and Space Command

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.