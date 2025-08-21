Bodies found behind 'hidden' door at Pueblo County coroner's private business

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A funeral home operated by the Pueblo County coroner is suspended, according to documents from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA).

The documents state that on or around Aug. 20, inspectors for the Office of Funeral and Mortuary Science Services arrived at Davis Mortuary for a mandated inspection. The documents add that Brian Cotter is the appointed designee for Davis Mortuary at 128 Broadway Ave. in Pueblo. The "our staff" bio for Cotter on the funeral home's website appeared to have been removed Thursday morning. While at the business, investigators noticed an odor.

"During their inspection, inspectors noticed that a door was hidden by a cardboard display," part of the inspection report from DORA reads. "Upon removing the cardboard display, Mr. Cotter asked the inspectors not to enter the room behind the previously hidden door."

The report adds that several bodies were found in various stages of decomposition in a room.

"Mr. Cotter stated that the bodies were awaiting cremation and admitted that some bodies had been in the room for approximately fifteen years," part of the DORA report reads. "Mr. Cotter admitted to inspectors that he may have issued next-of-kin fake cremains."

The report stats that Davis Mortuary engaged in willfully dishonest conduct and/or committed negligence in the practice of embalming, funeral directing, or providing for final disposition that defrauds or causes injury or is likely to defraud or cause injury. It adds they failed to embalm, refrigerate, cremate, bury or entomb human remains within twenty-four hours after taking custody of the remains.

"The Division contacted the Pueblo Police Department and is fully cooperating with law enforcement," a DORA spokesperson wrote to News5. "Because the investigation is ongoing, no further information is available at this time. We will provide updates as more information may be released. The Division licenses funeral homes and crematories in the State of Colorado. Davis Mortuary is currently registered as a funeral home and Davis Crematory previously held a crematory registration."

The Division received expanded inspection authority, along with the requirement to conduct routine, periodic inspections as part of House Bill 24-1335. This is the first annual inspection of this location since the bill’s signing, according to DORA.

Click here to read the documents.

Prior to the "our staff" bio not appearing on the website, Davis Mortuary had posted that Brian and Chris Cotter were co-owners. The bio stated that Cotter is a member of the National Funeral Directors Association.

