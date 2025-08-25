Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Decomposing bodies removed from Davis Mortuary, will take months to identify

The latest after more than 20 bodies were found stored behind a hidden door at a mortuary that is co-owned by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter.
PUEBLO, Colo — Decomposing bodies were removed from Davis Mortuary in Pueblo over the weekend, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Last week, state inspectors found more than 20 decomposing bodies behind a hidden door inside the mortuary, which is owned by Pueblo County Coroner and his brother.

The CBI says they don't have an exact number on how many bodies were found because of the condition some of them were in, as well as unverified record keeping at the mortuary. Despite this, the CBI says there were more than 20 bodies found inside.

According to the CBI, because of the condition of the remains, it will take months to identify them. Investigators say they will use the following to identify the victims:

  • dental x-rays
  • fingerprints
  • DNA samples

The CBI says it is not possible to obtain DNA results from ashes or cremains.

At this time, no arrests have been made, however, the CBI says law enforcement knows where Cotter and his brother are. They believe neither of them are flight risks.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis and local officials have asked Cotter to step down as Pueblo County Coroner.

As of 12:50 p.m. Monday, the CBI says they have received more than 840 calls to there victim assistance line. To contact the line, call (719)257-3359.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, you are asked to send an email to cbitips@state.co.us.

Pueblo County Coroner's Mortuary Suspended - Bodies Found Behind "Hidden" Door Says DOLA

A funeral home operated by the Pueblo County coroner is suspended, according to documents from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA). "Mr. Cotter stated that the bodies were awaiting cremation and admitted that some bodies had been in the room for approximately fifteen years," part of the DORA report reads. "Mr. Cotter admitted to inspectors that he may have issued next-of-kin fake cremains."

