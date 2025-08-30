Families respond to Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter's resignation

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Commissioners will discuss appointing a new County Coroner next week.

On Thursday, Brian Cotter resigned from the position. The letter from his attorney states that the resignation takes effect on September 2.

State inspectors say they found 24 bodies decomposing inside Davis Mortuary, which Cotter and his brother, Chris, own. They say he admitted to handing over fake cremains to families, but did not say how often and when.

Families who hired Davis Mortuary tell News5 that Cotter's resignation is not enough.

"Brian Cotter took care of my father's arrangement in 2010 and my mother's in 2020," said Linda Herzberger-Kimball, who hired Davis Mortuary.

She says the news about Cotter's resignation brought mixed emotions.

"Truthfully, I don't think there will be any feelings of being settled. He (Cotter) should've stepped down immediately," said Herzberger-Kimball.

Jennifer Valdez, who has hired Davis Mortuary for generations, says she is not satisfied with his resignation.

"It's a joke because, first of all, his lawyer is the one who did it for him. And, he's still not behind bars," said Valdez.

Adam Medina, who also hired the mortuary to cremate his parents, says he's still angry.

"Anger, frustrated. Just because he resigned doesn't mean we got answers," said Medina.

Families News5 spoke with say they are still asking questions.

"Where's my mom? Is my mom... my mom?" said Valdez.

