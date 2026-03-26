Celtic Legacy band seeks answers after being removed from the Colorado Renaissance Festival's lineup

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Renaissance Festival in Larkspur is entering its 49th year, but a staple of the event will not be returning. Celtic Legacy, a band that has performed at the festival for 38 years, was not asked back to this summer's lineup.

The decision has sparked frustration among fans on social media, with an article published weeks ago generating more than 150 comments and thousands of views.

Ben Holmes, owner of Celtic Legacy, said he is looking for clarity.

"I'm mostly just confused about the decision," Holmes said.

Holmes said a series of events from last year may have led to the band being kicked out. During the first show of the first day of the festival, there was an issue with the fire bagpipes.

ALSO READ | Colorado Renaissance Festival facing social media backlash after not bringing back popular music group

"The fire bagpipes are a unique instrument and the first show of the first run day of the Renaissance Festival, um, there was an issue with it," Holmes said, "I decided that I would hang back to provide safety and the owner was quite upset with that, although it really wasn't in my control."

Holmes also said the band began packing up their equipment 15 minutes before the festival closed.

"Definitely our fault, but I don't think it was as egregious because at that time of day, nobody but workers are up in that particular area. But it was something we did. Again, that angered the owner and he wanted us off of the property," Holmes said.

Holmes said the owner gave them a small amount of time to leave, forcing the band to abandon some of their equipment. He says they have yet to get those instruments back.

"He gave us a small amount of time to get off the property and we weren't able to get all of our equipment off, so we had to abandon some of that," Holmes said.

Holmes said he made a few calls to the owner to resolve the issue and get clarity.

"He's blocked me on there," Holmes said.

News5 reached out to the Renaissance Festival for comment regarding the band's departure and the public response.

We are not sure we understand what the story is. We have decided to make changes for the betterment of the festival. Not sure what you mean by public discontent. Colorado Renaissance Festival

Holmes said he does not know the exact reason behind the decision to release the band from the entertainment lineup.

"I'd like to know the reasoning underneath the reasoning because it seems they were sort of minor infractions for people that have been loyal for almost 4 decades," Holmes said, "We don't hold any animosity, just curiosity."

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