Colorado Renaissance Festival facing social media backlash after not bringing back popular music group

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Renaissance Festival is facing backlash on social media after deciding not to bring back a popular music group, Celtic Legacy.

One of the band's members, Ben Holmes, stated in a Facebook post that this year would have marked his 39th year at the festival.

In his statement, he said he was "not sure why the Renaissance fair authorities are upset with Legacy," and he has hopes that the festival owners could change their minds in the future.

When News5 reached out to the group about the festival's decision, they made the following statement;

"We are incredibly grateful for the time we were able to spend performing at the Colorado Renaissance Festival. It has always been a special experience for us, and we would absolutely welcome the opportunity to return in the future. The festival community, including patrons, fellow performers, and supporters, has meant a great deal to us."



"We have also been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support over the past few days. The messages, encouragement, and kindness from fans and community members have meant more than we can fully express."



"As for this year’s programming decisions, we understand that festival organizers curate their lineup based on a variety of internal considerations. We were not provided specific details regarding the decision, and we believe it is appropriate to allow the festival to speak to its own booking process. We respect the festival and wish them nothing but continued success."



"We remain proud of the work we have done and hopeful for future opportunities to share our performances with Colorado audiences." Celtic Legacy, a.k.a. Kiltic

News5 has reached out to representatives of the Colorado Renaissance Festival for a statement, but they have not responded as of the time of publication.

Teller County homeowners grapple with costly fire mitigation requirements These dry conditions are creating a race against time for some homeowners in Teller County. Teller County homeowners grapple with costly fire mitigation requirements

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.