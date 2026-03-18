Care and Share Food Bank's annual luncheon aims to fight hunger in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — More than 900 people came together Tuesday to fight hunger in southern Colorado. It was part of Care and Share Food Bank's annual Recipe for Hope luncheon at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

It's the nonprofit's biggest fundraiser of the year. The goal was to raise more than $500,000 to provide more than one million meals.

"You're supporting your neighbors, you're supporting schools and school staffs and hospital staffs and single and dual-income people, our neighbors," said Nate Springer, President and CEO of Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado. "And so we're feeding Colorado, we're feeding America, and what an honor it is to be part of it."

News5's Dianne Derby spoke at the event to explain how far each donation can go to help our neighbors.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can find food in your area right now by visiting Care and Share's website.

___

Proposed 330-unit apartment complex sparks traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area Neighbors push back against proposed 330-unit apartment complex, emphasis on traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area. Marksheffel apartment proposal

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.