In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Prowers County for the 2021 Coordinated Election

News5 is helping you prepare for the November 2021 Coordinated Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Ballots for this year's general election are mailed out on October 8 by local clerk and recorder offices. If you have not registered to vote yet in Colorado, the deadline is October 25 if you want to receive a ballot by mail. You'll still be able to register to vote and cast your ballot in person at a Voter Polling and Service Center up to 7pm on the election day, Tuesday, November 2.

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Prowers County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Voter Service and Polling Centers:

County Clerk's Office at Prowers County Courthouse

301 S. Main Street

Lamar, CO

Oct. 25 - Nov. 2

Mon. – Fri. business hours only 8:30 am to 4:40 pm

____

24 Hour Secure Outdoor Ballot Drop-Boxes:

Opens October 18th – Closes November 2nd (Election Day) 7:00pm

Prowers County Courthouse Official Drop Box

301 S. Main Street

Lamar CO

(In the parking lot east of the County Courthouse building)

____

_____

Here's what you will find on your Prowers County ballot, based on geographic location within the county:

Prowers County Hospital District Ballot Question 7A

Shall the current term limits for the Prowers County Hospital District's directors be modified from two consecutive 4-year terms to three consecutive 4-year terms?

City of Lamar Ballot Issue 2A

Shall City of Lamar taxes be increased by four hundred fifty thousand dollars ($450,000) annually in the first full fiscal year (2022), and by whatever additional amounts are raised annually thereafter (1) by imposing an additional sales tax of 5% on the sale of retail marijuana and medical marijuana, and retail marijuana and medical marijuana products, which shall be in addition to the city sales tax on tangible personal property, and (2) by imposing an excise tax of 5% of the average market rate of unprocessed retail marijuana on the date it is first sold or transferred from a retail marijuana cultivation facility to a retail marijuana product manufacturing facility, a retail marijuana store, or another retail marijuana cultivation facility, with the rate of the sales tax and excise tax being allowed to be increased or decreased without further voter approval so long as the rate of taxation does not exceed 15%, in accordance with any ordinances hereafter approved by the council of the City of Lamar only in the event that such marijuana establishments are permitted in the City of Lamar based upon an affirmative vote of the qualified electors in the City of Lamar, with the tax revenues being used to fund general government expenses as determined by the City Council, and with the resulting tax revenue being allowed to be collected and spent as a voter approved revenue change without limitation or condition, and without limiting the collection, retention, or spending of any other revenues or funds by the City of Lamar under Article X Section 20 of the Colorado constitution or any other law?

City of Lamar Ballot Question 2B

Shall the establishment and operation of medical and retail marijuana, cultivation, manufacture, and testing facilities as well as sales of medical and retail marijuana and marijuana products be permitted in the City of Lamar, Colorado, subject to the requirements of the State of Colorado medical and retail marijuana codes and regulations and the ordinances and codes to be adopted by the council of the City of Lamar, with this question being expressly contingent upon voter approval of ballot issue 2A on the November 2, 2021 City of Lamar ballot authorizing the taxation of marijuana businesses in the City of Lamar?

Here's what you will find on the statewide ballot for amendments and propositions:

Amendment 78

Initiative #19 - Requirements for Spending Custodial Money

Requires 55% approval because it adds language to the state constitution.

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado Constitution and a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning money that the state receives, and, in connection therewith, requiring all money received by the state, including money provided to the state for a particular purpose, known as custodial money, to be subject to appropriation by the general assembly after a public hearing; repealing the authority to disburse money from the state treasury by any other means; requiring all custodial money to be deposited into the newly created custodial funds transparency fund and the earnings on those deposits to be transferred to the general fund; and allowing the state to retain and spend all custodial money and earnings and revenue on that custodial money as a voter-approved revenue change?

____

Proposition 119

Initiative #25 - Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program

Shall state taxes be increased $137,600,000 annually on retail marijuana sales by a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning the creation of a program to provide out-of-school learning opportunities for Colorado children aged 5 to 17, and, in connection therewith, creating an independent state agency to administer the program for out-of-school learning opportunities chosen by parents; funding the program by increasing the retail marijuana sales tax by 5% by 2024 and reallocating a portion of the public school lands income; authorizing transfers and revenue for program funding as a voter-approved revenue change; specifying that learning opportunities include tutoring and extra instruction in subjects including reading, math, science, writing, music, and art, targeted support for children with special needs and learning disabilities, career and technical education training, and other academic or enrichment opportunities; and prioritizing program financial aid for low-income students?

____

Proposition 120

Initiative #27 - Property Tax Assessment Rate Reduction and Voter-Approved Revenue Change

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning property tax reductions, and, in connection therewith, reducing property tax revenue by an estimated $1.03 billion in 2023 and by comparable amounts thereafter by reducing the residential property tax assessment rate from 7.15% to 6.5% and reducing the property tax assessment rate for all other property, excluding producing mines and lands or leaseholds producing oil or gas, from 29% to 26.4% and allowing the state to annually retain and spend up to $25 million of excess state revenue, if any, for state fiscal years 2022-23 through 2026-27 as a voter-approved revenue change to offset lost revenue resulting from the property tax rate reductions and to reimburse local governments for revenue lost due to the homestead exemptions for qualifying seniors and disabled veterans?

_____

