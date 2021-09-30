In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in El Paso County for the 2021 Coordinated Election

EL PASO COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the November 2021 Coordinated Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Ballots for this year's general election are mailed out on October 8 by local clerk and recorder offices. If you have not registered to vote yet in Colorado, the deadline is October 25 if you want to receive a ballot by mail. You'll still be able to register to vote and cast your ballot in person at a Voter Polling and Service Center up to 7pm on the election day, Tuesday, November 2.

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in El Paso County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Visit the El Paso County Clerk & Recorder's site | Download the VSPC list

Beginning Monday, October 11, 2021, the VSPC location below is open the following days and hours:

Monday, October 11, 2021 - Friday, October 22, 2021 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (not open weekends)

Monday, October 25, 2021 - Friday, October 29, 2021 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 30, 2021, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Main Office (EPC Clerk’s Office)

Citizens Service Center

1675 W. Garden of the Gods Rd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

____

The VSPC locations below are open the following days and hours:

Monday, October 25, 2021 – Friday, October 29, 2021, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 30, 2021, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Election Day Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

UCCS – Kettle Creek Room #108

4785 Clyde Way, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Downtown Centennial Hall - NW corner of Cascade Ave. & Vermijo St.

200 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Southeast Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) - SE corner of Powers Blvd. & Airport Rd.

5650 Industrial Pl., Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Fort Carson (EPC Clerk’s Office) - Enter at Gate 1 6351 Wetzel Ave., Bldg.

1525, Ft. Carson, CO 80913

North Branch (EPC Clerk’s Office) - NW corner of Union Blvd. & Research Pkwy.

8830 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

____

The VSPC locations below are open the following days and hours:

Monday, November 1, 2021, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Election Day, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Fountain Library – SE corner of E. Missouri Ave. & S. Main St.

230 S. Main St., Fountain, CO 80817

Pikes Peak Community College – Centennial Campus – West on S. Academy Blvd. from exit 135 on I-25

5675 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Pikes Peak Community College – Rampart Range Campus – West of Interquest Pkwy. between Cross Peak View & New Life Dr.

2070 Interquest Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Town of Monument - Town Hall - SW corner of Beacon Lite Rd. & Highway 105

645 Beacon Lite Rd., Monument, CO 80132

Woodmen Hills Metropolitan District – Community Center West – West of Meridian Rd. & Woodmen Hills Dr.

11720 Woodmen Hills Dr., Falcon, CO 80831

___

ADDITIONAL SECURE 24-HOUR BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS ONLY

The ballot drop-off locations below provide no indoor registration, voting or ballot drop-off services. Each outdoor ballot drop-off location below will be open 24 hours a day from October 8, 2021 through 7:00 p.m. Election Day, November 2, 2021.

Bear Creek Park, Community Garden – 21st St. & W. Rio Grande

2002 Creek Crossing St., Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Black Forest Fire Rescue Protection District – SE corner of Teachout Rd. & Burgess Rd.

11445 Teachout Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Black Forest Park-n-Ride - NW corner of Black Forest Rd. & Woodmen Rd.

7503 Black Forest Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80908

Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers – To the left of the stop sign at main entrance to Boot Barn

13071 Bass Pro Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Broadmoor Towne Center at Southgate

2007 Southgate Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Charles C. “Chuck” Brown Transportation & Environmental Complex – Between Constitution Ave. & N. Carefree Cir.

3275 Akers Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Citadel Mall - Northside by food court entrance

750 Citadel Dr. E., Colorado Springs, CO 80909

City of Colorado Springs – NW corner of Nevada Ave. & Colorado Ave.

30 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Colorado Springs Senior Center – South of E. Caramillo St. on N. Hancock Ave.

1514 N. Hancock Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Cottonwood Creek Recreational Center – Between Montarbor Dr. & Rangewood Dr., next to the pool entrance

3920 Dublin Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

East Library – West of Union Blvd. between Montebello Dr. & Vickers Dr.

5550 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Ellicott School District Admin Building – North of Handle Rd. & east of Ellicott Hwy.

322 S. Ellicott Hwy., Calhan, CO 80808

El Paso County Public Services Department – Calhan – SE corner of 10th St. & Golden St.

1010 Golden St., Calhan, CO 80808

Falcon Fire Department - Station 1 – Corner of Meridian Ranch Rd. & Royal County Down Rd.

12072 Royal County Down Rd., Falcon, CO 80831

First and Main – Westside of Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot

New Center Pt., Colorado Springs, CO 80922

Fountain Creek Park – SW corner of Hwy. 85/87 & Duckwood Rd., in the first parking lot

2010 Duckwood Rd., Fountain, CO 80817

Fountain Police Department – Community Room - SE corner of Santa Fe Ave. & Alabama Ave.

222 N. Santa Fe Ave., Fountain, CO 80817

Leon Young Sports Complex – Between E. Fountain Blvd. & Verde Dr.

1335 S. Chelton Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Library 21c – NW corner of Chapel Hills Dr. & Jamboree Dr.

1175 Chapel Hills Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Manitou Springs City Hall – Memorial Hall -NW corner of Manitou Ave. & El Paso Blvd.

606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, CO 80829

Monument Park & Ride – NE corner off of I-25 at exit 161

1899 Woodmoor Dr., Monument, CO 80132

Pikes Peak Regional Development Center – NW of Printers Pkwy. between International Cir. & Airport Rd.

2880 International Cir., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Rocky Mountain Calvary – SE corner of N. Academy Blvd. & Montebello Dr. – Across from the Montebello Post Office

4285 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

School District 3 Federal Credit Union – NW corner of Grinnell Blvd. & Crawford Ave.

1180 Crawford Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80911

Tiffany Square – U-Haul Moving & Storage at Rockrimmon – Westside of I-25 and Woodmen Rd.

6805 Corporate Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919

UCCS – In front of main entrance to Kraemer Family Library (by the FedEx drop box).

1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., Colorado Springs, CO 80918

NOTE: VSPC located on campus at Ent Center for Fine Arts Building

Vista Grande Baptist Church – NW corner of N. Powers Blvd. & Stetson Hills Blvd.

5680 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Wilson Ranch Pool – Allegheny Dr. & Split Rock Dr.

2335 Allegheny Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80919

Widefield Water & Sanitation District – Fontaine Blvd. between Powers Blvd. & Marksheffel Blvd.

8495 Fontaine Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80925

____

_____

Here's what you will find on the statewide ballot for amendments and propositions:

Amendment 78

Initiative #19 - Requirements for Spending Custodial Money

Requires 55% approval because it adds language to the state constitution.

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado Constitution and a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning money that the state receives, and, in connection therewith, requiring all money received by the state, including money provided to the state for a particular purpose, known as custodial money, to be subject to appropriation by the general assembly after a public hearing; repealing the authority to disburse money from the state treasury by any other means; requiring all custodial money to be deposited into the newly created custodial funds transparency fund and the earnings on those deposits to be transferred to the general fund; and allowing the state to retain and spend all custodial money and earnings and revenue on that custodial money as a voter-approved revenue change?

____

Proposition 119

Initiative #25 - Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program

Shall state taxes be increased $137,600,000 annually on retail marijuana sales by a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning the creation of a program to provide out-of-school learning opportunities for Colorado children aged 5 to 17, and, in connection therewith, creating an independent state agency to administer the program for out-of-school learning opportunities chosen by parents; funding the program by increasing the retail marijuana sales tax by 5% by 2024 and reallocating a portion of the public school lands income; authorizing transfers and revenue for program funding as a voter-approved revenue change; specifying that learning opportunities include tutoring and extra instruction in subjects including reading, math, science, writing, music, and art, targeted support for children with special needs and learning disabilities, career and technical education training, and other academic or enrichment opportunities; and prioritizing program financial aid for low-income students?

____

Proposition 120

Initiative #27 - Property Tax Assessment Rate Reduction and Voter-Approved Revenue Change

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning property tax reductions, and, in connection therewith, reducing property tax revenue by an estimated $1.03 billion in 2023 and by comparable amounts thereafter by reducing the residential property tax assessment rate from 7.15% to 6.5% and reducing the property tax assessment rate for all other property, excluding producing mines and lands or leaseholds producing oil or gas, from 29% to 26.4% and allowing the state to annually retain and spend up to $25 million of excess state revenue, if any, for state fiscal years 2022-23 through 2026-27 as a voter-approved revenue change to offset lost revenue resulting from the property tax rate reductions and to reimburse local governments for revenue lost due to the homestead exemptions for qualifying seniors and disabled veterans?

Click here for a further breakdown of the issues in the Blue Book

_____

