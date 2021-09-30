In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Fremont County for the 2021 Coordinated Election

FREMONT COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the November 2021 Coordinated Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Fremont County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Visit the Fremont County Clerk & Recorder's site

24 hour drop box locations:

All 24-hour boxes will be closed at 7:00 p.m. on Election Night, Nov 2, 2021.

Cotopaxi Consolidated Schools

345 Cnty Rd 12

Cotopaxi, CO 81223

opens @ 10am on Oct 14, 2021

Penrose School

100 Illinois St

Penrose, CO 80917

opens @ 8:30 am on Oct. 14, 2021

Fremont County Admin Building - (outside west end doors)

615 Macon Ave

Canon City, CO 81212

opens @ 7am on Oct. 14, 2021

Florence City Hall

600 W 3rd St

Florence, CO 81`226

opens @ 8am on Oct. 14, 2021

Drop off locations:

Fremont County Clerk and Recorder’s Office

615 Macon Ave, Suite 102

Canon City, CO 81212

opens on Oct. 14th, Mon. – Thurs. business hours only 7am to 5pm,

Election Day Nov. 2, 2021 7am -7pm

Fremont County Garden Park Building

201 N 6th St

Canon City, CO, 81212

opens on Oct. 25th, during VSPC hours only.

Mon. – Fri. 9am – 5pm, Sat. 9am – 1pm

Election Day Nov. 2, 2021 7am – 7pm

In-Person Voting Locations for the 2021 Coordinated Election

Fremont County Garden Park Building

201 N 6th St

Canon City, CO 81212

Mon-Fri Oct. 25 – Nov. 1, 9:00am to 5:00pm

Saturday Oct. 30, 9:00amto 1:00pm

Tues. Nov. 2nd (Election Day) 7:00am to 7:00pm

Here's what you will find on your Teller County ballot, based on geographic location within the county:

Cañon City Area Metropolitan Recreation and Park District Issue 6a: Operating Mill Levy

Shall Cañon City Area Metropolitan Recreation and Park District taxes be increased up to $985,000 annually (for collection in calendar year 2022) and by such additional amounts raised annually thereafter by an ad valorem property tax imposed at a rate of 3.5 mills in order to meet the operational costs of a new recreation center and to provide recreational programs and services; and shall the revenue from the operating mill levy constitute an exception to the limitation set forth in Section 29-1-301 of the Colorado Revised Statutes?

Cañon City Area Metropolitan Recreation and Park District Issue 6a: General Obligation Bonds

Shall Cañon City Area Metropolitan Recreation and Park District debt be increased up to $30 million, with a maximum repayment cost of up to $55.1 million, and shall district taxes be increased up to $1.94 million annually for the purpose of financing the costs of acquiring land, and constructing and equipping a new community recreation center to serve the needs of seniors, families, teens, children and other community members and include:

· warm water leisure pool;

· multi-lane lap pool;

· multi-activity gym;

· family changing rooms;

· fitness area and exercise rooms;

· walk/jog track; and

· multipurpose rooms

such debt to consist of the issuance and payment of general obligation bonds, which bonds shall bear interest at a maximum net effective interest rate not to exceed 4.0% per annum and be issued at such times and prices (at, above or below par) and in such manner and containing such terms, not inconsistent herewith, as the board of directors may determine; and shall ad valorem property taxes be levied without limit as to the mill rate to generate amounts, not to exceed the amounts set forth above, sufficient in each year to pay the principal of, premium if any, and interest on such debt?

Florence Fire Protection District Issue: 6c Mill Levy Increase

Shall Florence Fire Protection District taxes be increased $1,655,946 (first full fiscal year dollar increase) annually, beginning in levy year 2021 (for collection in calendar year 2022) by increasing the district's existing property tax by 10 mills to be used to meet the district's general operations and administration needs, and to enhance the district's services by establishing emergency medical services, including but not limited to, any equipment, apparatus, or other capital improvements, and for operations and administration of such services by the district, and shall all revenue and any earnings on this tax constitute a permanent voter-approved revenue change within the meaning of Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution and an exception to the limitations set forth in Section 29-1-301 of the Colorado Revised Statutes, and any other law?

Salida School District Offices

For Board of Education Director - District 1 Term of two year(s)

Carrie Coscarella-Mattix

For Board of Education Director - District 2 Term of two year(s)

Abby Jefferson

Jodi Breckenridge Petit

For Board of Education Director - District 3 Term of four year(s)

Mandy Paschall

Write-in

For Board of Education Director - District 4 Term of four year(s)

Joseph Smith

Catherine Rich

For Board of Education Director - District 5 Term of four year(s)

There are no candidates for this office.

For Board of Education Director - At Large Term of four year(s)

Jeannie L. Peters

Cañon City RE-1 School District Office

Directors - (At Large) Term of four year(s)

Molly Merry

Michael "Sean" Meagher

K. Todd Albrecht

Graceann Pittner

Florence RE-2 School District Offices

Directors (At Large) Term of four year(s)

Andrew Dalton

Karleigh Purcell

David Wood

Andy Franklin

Municipal Offices - City of Cañon City

For Mayor Term of two year(s)

Ashley Smith

For Council Member - District 1 Term of four year(s)

Andrea Stein

Frank Jaquez

For Council Member - District 3 Term of four year(s)

John Hamrick

For Council Member - At-Large Term of four year(s)

Emily Tracy

Town of Williamsburg Issue 2a: Increase In Town's Mill Levy For Roads

Shall the Town of Williamsburg, Colorado, taxes be increased annually by $16,995 in tax collection year 2023, and by whatever amounts are raised each year thereafter by 4.5 mill levy, (continuing the 3.490 mills for general operating purposes and providing for an increase of 4.5 mills to be used solely for road and bridge) in order to improve and maintain roads and to improve flood drainage in the town, effective for taxes assessed in 2022 and collected in 2023 and each succeeding year and shall the town be authorized to collect, retain and spend all revenue from such tax levy as a voter approved revenue change and as an exception to the limits which would otherwise apply, including Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution ("TABOR") and Section 29-1-301, C.R.S.?

Town of Williamsburg Issue 2b: Removal Of Revenue And Spending Limits Without Raising Taxes

Shall the Town of Williamsburg be authorized to collect, retain, and expend the full proceeds generated by any revenue source of the town, beginning in levy year 2022 and continuing, as a voter- approved exception to the revenue and spending limits of Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution. The 3.49% property tax limitation of Section 29-1-301, Colorado Revised Statutes, and any other law; provided that the town's property tax rate shall not be increased without the voters' prior approval?

Here's what you will find on the statewide ballot for amendments and propositions:

Amendment 78

Initiative #19 - Requirements for Spending Custodial Money

Requires 55% approval because it adds language to the state constitution.

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado Constitution and a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning money that the state receives, and, in connection therewith, requiring all money received by the state, including money provided to the state for a particular purpose, known as custodial money, to be subject to appropriation by the general assembly after a public hearing; repealing the authority to disburse money from the state treasury by any other means; requiring all custodial money to be deposited into the newly created custodial funds transparency fund and the earnings on those deposits to be transferred to the general fund; and allowing the state to retain and spend all custodial money and earnings and revenue on that custodial money as a voter-approved revenue change?

Proposition 119

Initiative #25 - Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program

Shall state taxes be increased $137,600,000 annually on retail marijuana sales by a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning the creation of a program to provide out-of-school learning opportunities for Colorado children aged 5 to 17, and, in connection therewith, creating an independent state agency to administer the program for out-of-school learning opportunities chosen by parents; funding the program by increasing the retail marijuana sales tax by 5% by 2024 and reallocating a portion of the public school lands income; authorizing transfers and revenue for program funding as a voter-approved revenue change; specifying that learning opportunities include tutoring and extra instruction in subjects including reading, math, science, writing, music, and art, targeted support for children with special needs and learning disabilities, career and technical education training, and other academic or enrichment opportunities; and prioritizing program financial aid for low-income students?

Proposition 120

Initiative #27 - Property Tax Assessment Rate Reduction and Voter-Approved Revenue Change

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning property tax reductions, and, in connection therewith, reducing property tax revenue by an estimated $1.03 billion in 2023 and by comparable amounts thereafter by reducing the residential property tax assessment rate from 7.15% to 6.5% and reducing the property tax assessment rate for all other property, excluding producing mines and lands or leaseholds producing oil or gas, from 29% to 26.4% and allowing the state to annually retain and spend up to $25 million of excess state revenue, if any, for state fiscal years 2022-23 through 2026-27 as a voter-approved revenue change to offset lost revenue resulting from the property tax rate reductions and to reimburse local governments for revenue lost due to the homestead exemptions for qualifying seniors and disabled veterans?

