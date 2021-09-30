In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Teller County for the 2021 Coordinated Election

TELLER COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the November 2021 Coordinated Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Ballots for this year's general election are mailed out on October 8 by local clerk and recorder offices. If you have not registered to vote yet in Colorado, the deadline is October 25 if you want to receive a ballot by mail. You'll still be able to register to vote and cast your ballot in person at a Voter Polling and Service Center up to 7pm on the election day, Tuesday, November 2.

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Click here for the Teller County Sample Ballots

____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Teller County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

24-hour secure drop box locations

Opens October 18th – Closes November 2nd (Election Day) 7:00pm

Clerk and Recorder’s Motor Vehicle Office

800 Research Drive, Ste 200

Woodland Park, CO 80863

Teller County Courthouse

101 W. Bennett Avenue (sidewalk)

Cripple Creek, CO 80813

Divide Marketplace aka Venture Foods (sidewalk by entrance)

11115 Hwy 24

Divide, CO 80814

____

In-Person voting, early voting and Election Day:

Woodland Park Library

218 E. Midland Avenue

Woodland Park, CO 80863

Monday through Friday (October 25 – November 1) 9:00am to 5:00pm

Saturday (October 30) 8:00am to 12:00pm

Excludes Sunday

Tuesday (November 2) Election Day 7:00am to 7:00pm

____

_____

Here's what you will find on your Teller County ballot, based on geographic location within the county:

Four Mile Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A

Shall Four Mile Fire Protection District taxes be increased $185,000 annually, or by such amount as may be raised by the imposition of an additional mill levy rate of up to 4.7 mills, the revenue therefrom to pay for the district's general operations, including fire protection, emergency medical and rescue services, and for capital expenses, subject to adjustment annually to offset revenue losses from refunds, abatements and changes in law regarding, or the methods calculating, the ratio of valuation for assessment; and shall Four Mile Fire Protection District be authorized to collect, retain and spend the proceeds of such total mill levy rate as a voter-approved revenue change, offset and exception to the limits which would otherwise apply under TABOR (Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution) or any other law and as a permanent waiver of the 5.5% limitation under Section 29-1-302, C.R.S.?

____

Here's what you will find on the statewide ballot for amendments and propositions:

Amendment 78

Initiative #19 - Requirements for Spending Custodial Money

Requires 55% approval because it adds language to the state constitution.

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado Constitution and a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning money that the state receives, and, in connection therewith, requiring all money received by the state, including money provided to the state for a particular purpose, known as custodial money, to be subject to appropriation by the general assembly after a public hearing; repealing the authority to disburse money from the state treasury by any other means; requiring all custodial money to be deposited into the newly created custodial funds transparency fund and the earnings on those deposits to be transferred to the general fund; and allowing the state to retain and spend all custodial money and earnings and revenue on that custodial money as a voter-approved revenue change?

____

Proposition 119

Initiative #25 - Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program

Shall state taxes be increased $137,600,000 annually on retail marijuana sales by a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning the creation of a program to provide out-of-school learning opportunities for Colorado children aged 5 to 17, and, in connection therewith, creating an independent state agency to administer the program for out-of-school learning opportunities chosen by parents; funding the program by increasing the retail marijuana sales tax by 5% by 2024 and reallocating a portion of the public school lands income; authorizing transfers and revenue for program funding as a voter-approved revenue change; specifying that learning opportunities include tutoring and extra instruction in subjects including reading, math, science, writing, music, and art, targeted support for children with special needs and learning disabilities, career and technical education training, and other academic or enrichment opportunities; and prioritizing program financial aid for low-income students?

____

Proposition 120

Initiative #27 - Property Tax Assessment Rate Reduction and Voter-Approved Revenue Change

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning property tax reductions, and, in connection therewith, reducing property tax revenue by an estimated $1.03 billion in 2023 and by comparable amounts thereafter by reducing the residential property tax assessment rate from 7.15% to 6.5% and reducing the property tax assessment rate for all other property, excluding producing mines and lands or leaseholds producing oil or gas, from 29% to 26.4% and allowing the state to annually retain and spend up to $25 million of excess state revenue, if any, for state fiscal years 2022-23 through 2026-27 as a voter-approved revenue change to offset lost revenue resulting from the property tax rate reductions and to reimburse local governments for revenue lost due to the homestead exemptions for qualifying seniors and disabled veterans?

_____

