In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Huerfano County for the 2021 Coordinated Election

HUERFANO COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the November 2021 Coordinated Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Ballots for this year's general election are mailed out on October 8 by local clerk and recorder offices. If you have not registered to vote yet in Colorado, the deadline is October 25 if you want to receive a ballot by mail. You'll still be able to register to vote and cast your ballot in person at a Voter Polling and Service Center up to 7pm on the election day, Tuesday, November 2.

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Learn more with our Voter's Guide for the 2021 Coordinated Election

____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Huerfano County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Visit the Huerfano County Clerk & Recorder's site

Voter Service and Polling Centers:

Huerfano County Courthouse

401 Main St.

Walsenburg, CO

Oct 26 – Nov 2: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Saturday, Oct: 30 8:00 am to 12:00 pm

Election Day: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

____

24 Hour Secure Outdoor Ballot Drop-Boxes:

Huerfano County Courthouse

401 Main St.

Walsenburg, CO

____

El Paso County information

Pueblo County information

Teller County information

Fremont County information

_____

Here's what you will find on the statewide ballot for amendments and propositions:

Amendment 78

Initiative #19 - Requirements for Spending Custodial Money

Requires 55% approval because it adds language to the state constitution.

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado Constitution and a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning money that the state receives, and, in connection therewith, requiring all money received by the state, including money provided to the state for a particular purpose, known as custodial money, to be subject to appropriation by the general assembly after a public hearing; repealing the authority to disburse money from the state treasury by any other means; requiring all custodial money to be deposited into the newly created custodial funds transparency fund and the earnings on those deposits to be transferred to the general fund; and allowing the state to retain and spend all custodial money and earnings and revenue on that custodial money as a voter-approved revenue change?

____

Proposition 119

Initiative #25 - Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program

Shall state taxes be increased $137,600,000 annually on retail marijuana sales by a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning the creation of a program to provide out-of-school learning opportunities for Colorado children aged 5 to 17, and, in connection therewith, creating an independent state agency to administer the program for out-of-school learning opportunities chosen by parents; funding the program by increasing the retail marijuana sales tax by 5% by 2024 and reallocating a portion of the public school lands income; authorizing transfers and revenue for program funding as a voter-approved revenue change; specifying that learning opportunities include tutoring and extra instruction in subjects including reading, math, science, writing, music, and art, targeted support for children with special needs and learning disabilities, career and technical education training, and other academic or enrichment opportunities; and prioritizing program financial aid for low-income students?

____

Proposition 120

Initiative #27 - Property Tax Assessment Rate Reduction and Voter-Approved Revenue Change

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning property tax reductions, and, in connection therewith, reducing property tax revenue by an estimated $1.03 billion in 2023 and by comparable amounts thereafter by reducing the residential property tax assessment rate from 7.15% to 6.5% and reducing the property tax assessment rate for all other property, excluding producing mines and lands or leaseholds producing oil or gas, from 29% to 26.4% and allowing the state to annually retain and spend up to $25 million of excess state revenue, if any, for state fiscal years 2022-23 through 2026-27 as a voter-approved revenue change to offset lost revenue resulting from the property tax rate reductions and to reimburse local governments for revenue lost due to the homestead exemptions for qualifying seniors and disabled veterans?

Click here for a further breakdown of the issues in the Blue Book

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter