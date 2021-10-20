In-Person Voting Locations and Ballot Drop Box Locations in Baca County for the 2021 Coordinated Election

BACA COUNTY — News5 is helping you prepare for the November 2021 Coordinated Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Ballots for this year's general election are mailed out on October 8 by local clerk and recorder offices. If you have not registered to vote yet in Colorado, the deadline is October 25 if you want to receive a ballot by mail. You'll still be able to register to vote and cast your ballot in person at a Voter Polling and Service Center up to 7pm on the election day, Tuesday, November 2.

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Learn more with our Voter's Guide for the 2021 Coordinated Election

____

Here's where to find a Voter Service and Polling Center in Baca County. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Visit the Baca County Clerk & Recorder's site

Voter Service and Polling Centers:

In accordance with Colorado Revised Statutes, Section 1-5-205, notice is hereby given that Tuesday the 2nd of November is a Coordinated Election that will be held in Baca County as an all-mail ballot delivery election.

Baca County Clerk & Recorder’s Office

741 Main Street,

Suite 3,

Springfield, CO

81073.

Regular Election Office Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – M-F: October 25 – November 1

Saturday, October 30, 2021: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Election Day, November 2, 2021: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

____

24 Hour Secure Outdoor Ballot Drop-Boxes:

Baca County Courthouse

741 Main

Springfield, CO

81073

(located in the Courthouse Driveway/Drive through, south side of the building)

____

El Paso County information

Pueblo County information

Teller County information

Fremont County information

_____

Here's what you will find on your Baca County ballot, based on geographic location within the county:

Walsh RE-1 School District Ballot Issue 4A

Shall Walsh School District No. RE-1 debt be increased by $5.68 million, with a repayment cost f not to exceed $10.1 million, and shall district taxes be increased not more than $410,000 annually, by the issuance and payment of general obligation bonds to provide, among other things, local match money required for the district to receive $37,215,919.72 in state grant funds (which are not required to be repaid) under the Building Excellent Schools Today ("BEST") Program, all for providing capital assets for district purposes including:

Providing district matching funds the amount of $6,077,076.80 (of which approximately $400,00 will be paid from available general fund revenue and not from bond proceeds) in order to receive the best grant which has been awarded by the state in the amount of $27,215,919.72 (the receipt of which is contingent upon the district's ability to provide the matching amount) to construct and equip a new PreK-12 school facility the current site;

with such general obligation bonds to be sold, to bear interest, mature, be subject to redemption, with or without premium of not more than three percent, and be issued at such time, at such price (at, above or below par) and in such manner and containing such terms not inconsistent with this ballot issue, as the board of education may determine, and shall Ad Valorem property taxes be levied in any year at a mill levy sufficient in each year to pay the principal of and interest on such debt and any debt issued to refund such debt when due, or create a reserve for the same, provided that any revenue produced by such mill levy shall not exceed $410,000 annually?

Here's what you will find on the statewide ballot for amendments and propositions:

Amendment 78

Initiative #19 - Requirements for Spending Custodial Money

Requires 55% approval because it adds language to the state constitution.

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado Constitution and a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning money that the state receives, and, in connection therewith, requiring all money received by the state, including money provided to the state for a particular purpose, known as custodial money, to be subject to appropriation by the general assembly after a public hearing; repealing the authority to disburse money from the state treasury by any other means; requiring all custodial money to be deposited into the newly created custodial funds transparency fund and the earnings on those deposits to be transferred to the general fund; and allowing the state to retain and spend all custodial money and earnings and revenue on that custodial money as a voter-approved revenue change?

____

Proposition 119

Initiative #25 - Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress Program

Shall state taxes be increased $137,600,000 annually on retail marijuana sales by a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning the creation of a program to provide out-of-school learning opportunities for Colorado children aged 5 to 17, and, in connection therewith, creating an independent state agency to administer the program for out-of-school learning opportunities chosen by parents; funding the program by increasing the retail marijuana sales tax by 5% by 2024 and reallocating a portion of the public school lands income; authorizing transfers and revenue for program funding as a voter-approved revenue change; specifying that learning opportunities include tutoring and extra instruction in subjects including reading, math, science, writing, music, and art, targeted support for children with special needs and learning disabilities, career and technical education training, and other academic or enrichment opportunities; and prioritizing program financial aid for low-income students?

____

Proposition 120

Initiative #27 - Property Tax Assessment Rate Reduction and Voter-Approved Revenue Change

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning property tax reductions, and, in connection therewith, reducing property tax revenue by an estimated $1.03 billion in 2023 and by comparable amounts thereafter by reducing the residential property tax assessment rate from 7.15% to 6.5% and reducing the property tax assessment rate for all other property, excluding producing mines and lands or leaseholds producing oil or gas, from 29% to 26.4% and allowing the state to annually retain and spend up to $25 million of excess state revenue, if any, for state fiscal years 2022-23 through 2026-27 as a voter-approved revenue change to offset lost revenue resulting from the property tax rate reductions and to reimburse local governments for revenue lost due to the homestead exemptions for qualifying seniors and disabled veterans?

Click here for a further breakdown of the issues in the Blue Book

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter