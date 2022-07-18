COLORADO SPRINGS — This November, Colorado Springs voters will have the choice to voice their opinion on whether the city should legalize sales of recreational marijuana. Since Colorado legalized recreational sales in 2012, Colorado Springs is among the cities that chose to only allow medical marijuana sales. Currently, anyone seeking to purchase recreational marijuana must take the short drive to Manitou Springs, or along I-25 to Denver or Pueblo to find a shop.

The Your Choice Colorado campaign collected 98,000 signatures in Spring 2022 to submit to the city clerk for verification in order to make it on the general election ballot. They were required to collect at least 19,245 valid signatures from registered voters in Colorado Springs.

With the approval, there will be two issues on the ballot. Click on the links to see the official language.



If passed by the voters, sales and the sales tax go into effect in early 2023.

According to Anthony Carlson, the campaign manager for Your Choice Colorado Springs, the city is losing out on $15 million a year to neighboring communities that allow sales.

“Our community just simply doesn't get the benefit of the tax dollars that comes with those sales,” said Carlson. “I think for a city like Colorado Springs that is growing so quickly, we need to be very thoughtful with how we generate revenues and continue to support the growth and the challenges that come with growth.”

The group wants revenue collected from sales to go toward improving public safety, expanding mental health services, and providing more programs for veterans with PTSD.

Meanwhile, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told News5 in late June that he's heard these promises before.

“I’m vehemently opposed to recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs,” said Mayor Suthers. “When we legalized recreational marijuana in the state, I remember the promises. Number one: there'll be all kinds of money for schools, roads, all that kind of stuff. But all the money we've taken in barely pays for the regulation of marijuana and it doesn't pay for the social problems. Police need more money to enforce it. Drug treatment centers need more money. It’s not paying for the damage that it's doing.”

Mayor Suthers and City Council have strongly opposed the sale of recreational marijuana since it was legalized in Colorado in 2012. He says black market sales are still prevalent, and no better than it was 10 years ago. He also said the THC levels are dangerous for kids and young adults and are having a negative impact.

“This is not your grandmother, grandfather's marijuana. It has psychotic-inducing reactions for young people,” said Mayor Suthers.

Suthers also voiced his concern that if recreational marijuana sales pass in Colorado Springs, it would be a part of the conversation about moving the U.S. Space Command to Hunstville, Alabama.

Meanwhile, those like Carlson say the fight has been going on for a decade now, and they are hoping the initiatives make it to November’s ballot.

“Folks are going to be very excited to finally end their senseless prohibition on recreational marijuana, and make sure that the tax dollars that belong to Colorado Springs are staying here helping solve the challenges of our growing city and not our neighbors,” said Carlson.

