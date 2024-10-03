2024 Election: What's on the ballot and where to vote in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY — In addition to deciding on many key federal and state races, one state constitutional amendment, and multiple state-wide ballot issues, voters in El Paso County will decide on leadership for local school districts, consider ballot measures for mill levies in certain school districts, and vote on metropolitan district issues, depending on where they live.

Key Dates and Deadlines

Fri, Oct. 11: First Ballots Mailed Out to Colorado Voters & Ballot Drop-offs Open

Mon, Oct. 28: Last Day to Register to Vote and Receive a Mailed Ballot

Mon, Oct. 28: Last Day to Mail a Ballot to meet Election Day deadline

Tues, Nov. 5: Election Day - Ballots Due by 7:00 p.m.

Wed, Nov. 13: Military/Overseas Ballot Due Delivered by Date

Fri, Nov. 15: Deadline for Counties to Tabulate All Ballots

Tues, Dec. 10: Last Day to Complete a Recount

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

See the El Paso County Sample Ballot

You can find an up-to-date list of locations for ballot drop-offs and Voter Polling and Service Locations from the El Paso County Clerk & Recorder's site. Days and times of operation vary by location.

Information from the El Paso County Official Sample Ballot for the 2024 Election

Statewide Amendment &Propositions:

Ballot questions referred by the general assembly or any political subdivision are listed by letter, and ballot questions initiated by the people are listed numerically. A ballot question listed as an "amendment" proposes a change to the Colorado constitution, and a ballot question listed as a "proposition" proposes a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes. A "yes/for" vote on any ballot question is a vote in favor of changing current law or existing circumstances, and a "no/against" vote on any ballot question is a vote against changing current law or existing circumstances.

The information for each proposition comes from the 2024 State Ballot Information Booklet (aka The Blue Book) compiled by the Legislative Council of the Colorado General Assembly

Amendment G (CONSTITUTIONAL)(Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning the expansion of eligibility for the property tax exemption for veterans with a disability to include a veteran who does not have a service-connected disability rated as a one hundred percent permanent disability but does have individual unemployability status?

Amendment H (CONSTITUTIONAL)(Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning judicial discipline, and, in connection therewith, establishing an independent judicial discipline adjudicative board, setting standards for judicial review of a discipline case, and clarifying when discipline proceedings become public?

Amendment I (CONSTITUTIONAL)(Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning creating an exception to the right to bail for cases of murder in the first degree when proof is evident or presumption is great?

Amendment J (CONSTITUTIONAL)(Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution removing the ban on same-sex marriage?

Amendment K (CONSTITUTIONAL)(Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution concerning the modification of certain deadlines in connection with specified elections?

Amendment 79 (CONSTITUTIONAL)(Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be a change to the Colorado constitution recognizing the right to abortion, and, in connection therewith, prohibiting the state and local governments from denying, impeding, or discriminating against the exercise of that right, allowing abortion to be a covered service under health insurance plans for Colorado state and local government employees and for enrollees in state and local governmental insurance programs?

Amendment 80 (CONSTITUTIONAL) (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be an amendment to the Colorado constitution establishing the right to school choice for children in kindergarten through 12th grade, and, in connection therewith, declaring that school choice includes neighborhood, charter, and private schools; home schooling; open enrollment options; and future innovations in education?

Proposition JJ (STATUTORY) (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Without raising taxes, may the state keep and spend all sports betting tax revenue above voter-approved limits to fund water conservation and protection projects instead of refunding revenue to casinos?

Proposition KK (STATUTORY)(Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall state taxes be increased by $39,000,000 annually to fund mental health services, including for military veterans and at-risk youth, school safety and gun violence prevention, and support services for victims of domestic violence and other violent crimes by authorizing a tax on gun dealers, gun manufacturers, and ammunition vendors at the rate of 6.5% of the net taxable sales from the retail sale of any gun, gun precursor part, or ammunition, with the state keeping and spending all of the new tax revenue as a voter-approved revenue change?

Proposition 127 (STATUTORY)(Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning a prohibition on the hunting of mountain lions, lynx, and bobcats, and, in connection therewith, prohibiting the intentional killing, wounding, pursuing, entrapping, or discharging or releasing of a deadly weapon at a mountain lion, lynx, or bobcat; creating eight exceptions to this prohibition including for the protection of human life, property, and livestock; establishing a violation of this prohibition as a class 1 misdemeanor; and increasing fines and limiting wildlife license privileges for persons convicted of this crime?

Proposition 128 (STATUTORY)(Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning parole eligibility for an offender convicted of certain crimes, and, in connection therewith, requiring an offender who is convicted of second degree murder; first degree assault; class 2 felony kidnapping; sexual assault; first degree arson; first degree burglary; or aggravated robbery committed on or after January 1, 2025, to serve 85 percent of the sentence imposed before being eligible for parole, and requiring an offender convicted of any such crime committed on or after January 1, 2025, who was previously convicted of any two crimes of violence, not just those crimes enumerated in this measure, to serve the full sentence imposed before beginning to serve parole?

Proposition 129 (STATUTORY)(Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes creating a new veterinary professional associate profession, and, in connection therewith, establishing qualifications including a master’s degree in veterinary clinical care or the equivalent as determined by the state board of veterinary medicine to be a veterinary professional associate; requiring registration with the state board; allowing a registered veterinary professional associate to practice veterinary medicine under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian; and making it a misdemeanor to practice as

Proposition 130 (STATUTORY)(Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning state funding for peace officer training and support, and, in connection therewith, directing the legislature to appropriate 350 million dollars to the peace officer training and support fund for municipal and county law enforcement agencies to hire and retain peace officers; allowing the fund to be used for pay, bonuses, initial and continuing education and training, and a death benefit for a peace officer, police, fire and first responder killed in the line of duty; and requiring the funding to supplement existing appropriations?

Proposition 131 (STATUTORY)(Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall there be a change to the Colorado Revised Statutes creating new election processes for certain federal and state offices, and, in connection therewith, creating a new all-candidate primary election for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, CU board of regents, state board of education, and the Colorado state legislature; allowing voters to vote for any one candidate per office, regardless of the voter’s or candidate’s political party affiliation; providing that the four candidates for each office who receive the most votes advance to the general election; and in the general election, allowing voters to rank candidates for each office on their ballot, adopting a process for how the ranked votes are tallied, and determining the winner to be the candidate with the highest number of votes in the final tally?

Municipal Ballot Measures

Town of Monument Ballot Issue 2A (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall Town of monument taxes be increased $220,000.00 annually, by a lodging tax in the amount of five percent (5%) of the purchase price for lodging within the town, commencing January 1, 2025, and continuing until repealed by ordinance, in conformance with ordinance no. 16-2024; the revenue from such tax to be used exclusively to pay

For:

• town owned parks; and

• lodging tax administration, collection, and compliance.

Such lodging tax revenues and the earnings from the investment of such revenues to be collected, retained and spent as a voter-approved revenue change without contractual, statutory or constitutional limitation or condition, including local intergovernmental agreements, article x, section 20 of the colorado constitution or any other law?

Town of Monument Ballot Question 2B (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall the Town of Monument home rule charter be amended, as set forth in ordinance no. 17-2024, to expand the area within which the Town manager must reside to include the area within the 80132 U.S. Postal Service zip code, as an alternative to the current requirement that the Town manager must reside within the boundaries of the Town?

City of Colorado Springs Ballot Issue 2C (Vote Yes or No)

Without imposing any new tax or increasing the rate of any existing tax, shall the existing 0.57% (5.7 pennies on a $10 purchase) temporary city sales and use tax authorized exclusively for road repairs and improvements be extended for a ten-year period after its current expiration on December 31, 2025 to and until December 31,2035, with all revenues therefrom to be placed in a dedicated fund to be expended only upon road repairs and

Improvements for:

• major streets;

• residential streets;

• access roads for parks and open spaces;

• road construction where severe deterioration does not allow repair

And providing for citizen advisory committee oversight, the above constituting no changes to the purposes previously authorized, as a continuation of a voter approved revenue change and exception to any constitutional, statutory, and charter revenue an spending limitations that may otherwise apply?

City of Colorado Springs Ballot Question 2D (Vote Yes or No)

Shall the Charter of the City of Colorado Springs be amended to add a new Section 130 of Article XV, prohibiting retail marijuana establishments within the City of Colorado Springs?

City of Colorado Springs Ballot Question 300 (Vote For the Initiated Ordinance, or Against the Initiated Ordinance)

Shall the ordinances of the City of Colorado Springs be amended:

• To authorize only existing medical marijuana licensees to apply to become licensed as retail/recreational marijuana businesses, subject to all applicable taxes, including the existing 5% sales tax on retail/recreational marijuana to generate revenue for public safety programs, mental health services, and post-traumatic stress disorder treatment programs for veterans;

• To limit the number of retail/recreational marijuana licenses in Colorado Springs so that the number of licensed locations cannot exceed them number of existing medical marijuana licenses on November 5, 2024; and

• To codify violations and penalties for retail/recreational marijuana, which cannot be amended except by a vote of the people, in the Colorado Springs City Code including regulations that:

(1) prohibit any retail/recreational marijuana business within 1,000 feet of a public or private daycare, preschool or K-12 school,

(2) prohibit the sale or transfer of retail/recreational marijuana to any person under 21,

(3) prohibit the sale or transfer of retail/recreational marijuana acquired in another political subdivision to a person under 21, and

(4) prohibit possession of retail/recreational marijuana by any person at any public or private school, daycare, or preschool?

School District Ballot Measures

Harrison School District No. 2 Ballot Issue 4A (Voted Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall Harrison School District No. 2 taxes be increased $9 million annually commencing January 1, 2025 and expiring December 31, 2034 which shall be used to fund educational needs including but not limited to:

• attracting and retaining high quality teachers by offering salaries and benefits that are competitive with other school districts;

• providing community college scholarships to students who graduate from a district high school;

• improving all existing district charter schools including Atlas, James Irwin, and Vanguard Charter Schools;

Provided that expenditure of these funds shall be reviewed annually by a citizens oversight committee which will submit a report to the public on the use of funds for accountability and transparency purposes;

For 2024 and thereafter may such revenues be adjusted annually for the percentage change in the denver-auroralakewood consumer price index;

And shall such tax increase be an additional property tax mill levy in excess of the levy authorized for the district's general fund pursuant to and in accordance with state law?

El Paso County School District No. 20 (Academy) Ballot Issue 4B (Vote Yes/For or No/Against)

Without imposing any new tax, shall El Paso County School District No. 20 (Academy) debt be increased $83.14 million, with a maximum total repayment cost of not more than $155 million, for the purposes of:

• providing 20% match to receive an approximate $191 million federal grant in order to rebuild 65-year-old Air Academy High School, including a center for excellence, with new career education accessible to students across district 20;

• updating district-wide non-charter facilities to improve older schools, health, safety, and security and to comply with the mandatory led lighting requirements contained in Colorado hb23-1161;

• providing funding for the classical academy and new summit charter school capital improvement projects;

And for acquiring, constructing or improving any capital assets that the district is authorized by law to own; with such expenditures to be monitored by a citizens’ accountability committee who report directly to the board of education;

And shall the taxes authorized at the district's bond elections in 2001 and 2016 be extended and authorized to be used to pay the debt authorized at this election in addition to the debt authorized at such prior elections and with no expected increase in the district’s current total mill levy rate of 60.216 mills approved by the voters in 1999 unless otherwise required by law;

Such debt to be evidenced by the issuance and payment of general obligation bonds, which shall bear interest, mature, be subject to redemption, with or without premium of not to exceed 3%, and be issued, dated and sold at such time or times, at such prices (at, above or below par) and in such manner and containing such terms, not inconsistent herewith, as the district may determine; and shall ad valorem property taxes be imposed in any year, without limitation as to rate, to pay the principal of, premium, if any, and interest on such bonds and any bonds issued to refinance such bonds and to fund any reserves for the payment thereof?

Calhan School District No. RJ1 Ballot Question 5B (Voted Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall the present and future elected directors of the Calhan School District be authorized to serve more than two consecutive terms in office, thereby eliminating the limitation on terms of office of Article XVIII, & 11 of the Colorado Constitution?

Special District Ballot Measures

Cimarron Hills Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A (Voted Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall Cimarron Hills Fire Protection District taxes be increased $2,438,000 annually in the first full fiscal year and by whatever amounts are raised annually thereafter from a sales tax to commence on July 1, 2025 at a rate not to exceed 1%, excluding all sales tax transactions on sales of food for domestic home consumption, prescriptions, diapers, feminine products, farm equipment, machinery, and machine tools, school activities, and all other categories exempt from state sales tax collection (pursuant to title 39, article 26, part 7, C.R.S.), such sales tax to be in addition to all other taxes levied by the district, with the proceeds of such taxes used for general operating fire protection and life safety uses and any other uses authorized by law?

Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6B (Voted Yes/For or No/Against)

Shall the Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District taxes be increased $769,578.01 annually, for the collection in calendar year 2025 and by such additional amounts raised annually thereafter by an ad valorem property tax mill levy imposed at a rate of ten (10) mills with such rate subject to upward adjustment proportional to any decrease in assessed value of property in the district and for inflation plus annual growth to the extent permitted by article x, section 20 of the Colorado constitution, to be used by the fire district for the purposes of providing proper fire protection, emergency response and safety for the residents, property owners and businesses served by the district, including but not limited to:

• hiring, training and employment of additional firefighters to improve response time and maintain emergency services district wide;

• maintaining competive salaries, wages and benefits to retain district firefighters and administrative personnel;

• recruiting and retaining volunteer firefighters to include appropriate stipend;

• purchasing additional tactical firefighting apparatus and replace aging equipment;

Such mill levy shall be in addition to the operating mill levy currently imposed by the district, and shall the revenue from the mill levy authorized above constitute voter-approved revenue change and an exception to the limitations set forth in section 29-1-301 of the colorado revised statues?

Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 2 Ballot Question 6C (Voted Yes/For or No/Against)

Without raising taxes or imposing any new tax, shall Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 2’s debt authorization be increased by amounts sufficient to fund its obligations under the “pledge agreement” dated September 11, 2024 between Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 1 (“District 1”), Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 2 (“District 2”) and Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 3 (“District 3”), which pledge agreement shall constitute and evidence a multiple-year fiscal financial obligation of District 2. That pledge agreement, along with other related settlement agreements that do not contain additional multiple-year fiscal financial obligations, shall resolve all disputes between the Districts and, in summary, accomplish the following:

• All the litigation between the districts is settled

• Except for the pledge outlined below, District 1’s claims for over $17 million in debt obligation from or against Districts 2 and 3 are eliminated

• In order to facilitate the settlement between the Districts and to allow for the transition from Developer control to homeowner control of Districts 2 and 3, Districts 2 and 3 pledge to make annual payments to District 1 in an amount equivalent to 3 mills (estimated to be approximately $305,000 for District 2 for property tax year 2023, payable in 2024) for a period of 15 years beginning in 2024.

• No tax increase will be levied against homeowners related to the fulfillment of District 2’s obligations under such pledge agreement

• District 1 will convey ownership of public facilities to Districts 2 and 3, who shall assume responsibility for the operation and maintenance of such public facilities, except for areas operated and maintained by the Flying Horse Homeowners’ Association (the “HOA”), which shall remain the responsibility of the HOA

• Districts 2 and 3 shall have full autonomy from District 1

Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 3 Ballot Question 6D

Without raising taxes or imposing any new tax, shall Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 3’s debt authorization be increased by amounts sufficient to fund its obligations under the “pledge agreement” dated September 11, 2024 between Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 1 (“District 1”), Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 2 (“District 2”) and Flying Horse Metropolitan District No. 3 (“District 3”), which pledge agreement shall constitute and evidence a multiple-year fiscal financial obligation of District 3. That pledge agreement, along with other related settlement agreements that do not contain additional multiple-year fiscal financial obligations, shall resolve all disputes between the Districts and, in summary, accomplish the following:

• All the litigation between the districts is settled

• Except for the pledge outlined below, District 1’s claims for over $17 million in debt obligation from or against Districts 2 and 3 are eliminated

• In order to facilitate the settlement between the Districts and to allow for the transition from Developer control to homeowner control of Districts 2 and 3, Districts 2 and 3 pledge to make annual payments to District 1 in an amount equivalent to 3 mills (estimated to be approximately $98,000 for District 3 for property tax year 2023, payable in 2024) for a period of 15 years beginning in 2024.

• No tax increase will be levied against homeowners related to the fulfillment of District 3’s obligations under such pledge agreement

• District 1 will convey ownership of public facilities to Districts 2 and 3, who shall assume responsibility for the operation and maintenance of such public facilities, except for areas operated and maintained by the Flying Horse Homeowners’ Association (the “HOA”), which shall remain the responsibility of the HOA

• Districts 2 and 3 shall have full autonomy from District 1

Elected Federal Offices

Presidential Electors (Vote for One Pair)

Kamala D. Harris / Tim Walz || Democratic

Donald J. Trump / JD Vance || Republican

Blake Huber / Andrea Denault || Approval Voting

Chase Russell Oliver / Mike ter Maat || Libertarian

Jill Stein / Rudolph Ware|| Green

Randall Terry / Stephen E Broden || American Constitution

Cornel West / Melina Abdullah || Unity

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. / Nicole Shanahan || Unaffiliated

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 4 (Vote for One)

Lauren Boebert || Republican

Trisha Calvarese || Democratic

Frank Atwood || Approval Voting

(Signed declaration to limit service to no more than 3 terms)

Hannah Goodman || Libertarian

Paul Noel Fiorino || Unity

Representative to the 119th United States Congress District 5 - (Vote for One)

River Gassen || Democratic

Jeff Crank || Republican

Christopher Mitchell || American Constitution

Christopher Sweat || Forward

Michael Keith Vance || Libertarian

Joseph Gaye || Unaffiliated

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 7 (Vote for One)

Sergei Matveyuk || Republican

Brittany Pettersen || Democratic

Patrick Bohan || Libertarian

Ron Tupa || Unity

State Offices

State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 4 (Vote for One)

Krista Holtzmann || Democratic

Kristi "KBB" Burton Brown || Republican

Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large (Vote for One)

Eric Rinard || Republican

Elliott Hood || Democratic

Thomas Reasoner || Approval Voting

T.J. Cole || Unity

Regent of the University of Colorado - Congressional District 5 (Vote for One)

Axel Brown || Democratic

Ken Montera || Republican

State Senator - District 10 (Vote for One)

Ryan Howard Lucas || Democratic

Larry G. Liston || Republican

John C. Hjersman || Libertarian

State Senator - District 12 (Vote for One)

Stan VanderWerf || Republican

Marc Snyder || Democratic

John Michael Angle || Libertarian

State Representative - District 14 (Vote for One)

Rose Pugliese || Republican

Katherine "Kat" Gayle || Democratic

State Representative - District 15 (Vote for One)

Jeff K. Livingston || Democratic

Scott Bottoms || Republican

State Representative - District 16 (Vote for One)

Rebecca Keltie || Republican

Steph Vigil || Democratic

State Representative - District 17 (Vote for One)

Elizabeth Riggs || Republican

Regina English || Democratic

State Representative - District 18 (Vote for One)

Amy T. Paschal || Democratic

James R. Boelens Jr. || Republican

State Representative - District 20 (Vote for One)

Jarvis Caldwell || Republican

Arik Dougherty || Democratic

State Representative - District 21 (Vote for One)

Liz Rosenbaum || Democratic

Mary Bradfield || Republican

State Representative - District 22 (Vote for One)

Ken deGraaf || Republican

Michael M. Pierson || Democratic

Daniel Campaña || Unaffiliated

State Representative - District 56 (Vote for One)

Alessandra A. Navetta || Democratic

Chris Richardson || Republican

District Attorney - 4th Judicial District (Vote for One)

Michael J. Allen || Republican

Jeremy Dowell || Democratic

County Offices

El Paso County Commissioner - District 2 (Vote for One)

Carrie Geitner || Republican

Bernard "BJ" Byers || Democratic

El Paso County Commissioner - District 3 (Vote for One)

Naomi Lòpez || Democratic

Bill Wysong || Republican

El Paso County Commissioner - District 4 (Vote for One)

Cory Applegate || Republican

Detra Duncan || Democratic

Luis Ybarra Jr. || Unaffiliated

Municipal Offices

Town of Palmer Lake - Mayor Two year term (Vote for One)

Glant E. Havenar

Shana Ball

Town of Palmer Lake - Trustee Four year term (Vote for not more than Three)

Atis O. Jurka

Amy Hutson

Jacob Hansen

Tim Caves

Alex Farr

Town of Monument Councilmember At-Large Four year term (Vote for One)

Jim Romanello

Chad M. Smith

Town of Monument Councilmember Residential District 1 Four year term (Vote for One)

Laura Kronick

Town of Monument Councilmember Residential District 2 Four year term (Vote for not more than Two)

Kenneth W. Kimple

Marco P. Fiorito

Colorado Supreme Court Justice (Vote Yes or No)

Shall Justice Maria E. Berkenkotter of the Colorado Supreme Court be retained in office?

Shall Justice Brian D. Boatright of the Colorado Supreme Court be retained in office?

Shall Justice Monica M. Márquez of the Colorado Supreme Court be retained in office?

Colorado Court of Appeals Judge (Vote YES or NO)

Shall Judge Stephanie Dunn of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Jerry N. Jones of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge W. Eric Kuhn of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Gilbert M. Román of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

Shall Judge Timothy J. Schutz of the Colorado Court of Appeals be retained in office?

District Court Judge - 4th Judicial District (Vote YES or NO)

Shall Judge Eric Bentley of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Linda Margaret Billings-Vela of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Jill M. Brady of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Samuel Albert Evig of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Laura Norris Findorff of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge Diana K. May of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge William H. Moller of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

Shall Judge David L. Shakes of the 4th Judicial District be retained in office?

County Court Judge - El Paso (Vote Yes or No)

Shall Judge Charlotte A. Ankeny of the El Paso County Court be retained in office?

Shall Judge Yolanda M. Fennick of the El Paso County Court be retained in office?

Shall Judge Shannon Marie Gerhart of the El Paso County Court be retained in office?

Shall Judge Steven Katzman of the El Paso County Court be retained in office?

Shall Judge Cynthia A. McKedy of the El Paso County Court be retained in office?

