Three booze issues will be on Colorado's November ballot

DENVER — Three more statewide initiatives concerning the sale of liquor, beer, and wine will be up for consideration by voters in Colorado’s November election.

The three measures – Initiative 96, Initiative 121, and Initiative 122 – all collected enough valid signatures to be placed on November’s ballot. The addition of the three to the ballot now means six citizen-referred initiatives will be up for a vote in November.

Proposition 124 (formerly known as Initiative 96) would allow liquor retailers to hold an increasing number of licenses for more stores, which would move to an unlimited number in 2037.

Currently, a retailer that holds a liquor license can only have three stores, but if Initiative 96 passes, that would change to eight, then to 13 in 2027, to 20 in 2032, and to an unlimited number in 2037.

A “yes” vote on Proposition 124 allows retail liquor stores to apply for and, if approved, increase the number of locations over time, with no limit on the number of locations after 2037.

A “no” vote on Proposition 124 retains current law that limits retail liquor stores to a total of three locations in the state through 2026, and a total of four locations thereafter

Proposition 125 (formerly known as Initiative 121) would, if approved, let grocery stores and convenience stores that hold beer sales licenses to also sell wine.

A “yes” vote on Proposition 125 allows licensed grocery and convenience stores that currently sell beer to also sell wine.

A “no” vote on Proposition 125 means that licensed grocery and convenience stores may continue selling beer, but not wine

And Proposition 126 (formerly known as Initiative 122) would allow for third-party alcohol delivery services in Colorado.

A “yes” vote on Proposition 126 allows third-party companies to deliver alcohol from grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, and other liquor-licensed businesses, and makes takeout and delivery of alcohol from bars and restaurants permanently available.

A “no” vote on Proposition 126 maintains current law, which requires businesses to use their own employees to deliver alcohol. Bars and restaurants may offer takeout and delivery of alcohol until July 2025.



U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-Md., and his brother, Robert Trone, who are the co-founders of the multi-billion alcohol chain Total Wine & More, have spent $1.8 million in support of Initiative 96 through the Coloradans for Liquor Fairness committee.

