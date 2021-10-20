2021 Coordinated Election: More Southern Colorado Counties

SOUTHERN COLORADO — News5 is helping you prepare for the November 2021 Coordinated Election with guides to find out what's on the ballot, what it means to you, and where to deliver your ballot across the region. Colorado has used a mail-in ballot system for years that's been touted as one of the safest methods.

Ballots for this year's general election are mailed out on October 8 by local clerk and recorder offices. If you have not registered to vote yet in Colorado, the deadline is October 25 if you want to receive a ballot by mail. You'll still be able to register to vote and cast your ballot in person at a Voter Polling and Service Center up to 7pm on the election day, Tuesday, November 2.

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Learn more with our Voter's Guide for the 2021 Coordinated Election

____

Other Southern Colorado Counties:

Baca County Information

Bent County Information

Crowley County Information

Custer County Information

Huerfano County Information

Las Animas County Information

Otero County Information

Prowers County Information

_____

