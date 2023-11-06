Westminster homicide suspect turns self into Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: A Westminster homicide suspect at the center of a manhunt in Arvada Sunday turned himself into the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Monday, according to police. Gilberth Alexis Gomez Arias, 22, is being held on a first-degree murder charge.

ARVADA, Colo. — On Sunday, police in Arvada did not find a suspect in a homicide case who may be armed after asking nearby residents to shelter in place for hours.

A large police presence was in the area of 62nd Avenue between Estes and Dover Streets while officers conducted a search for the suspect. The shelter-in-place was implemented around 11 in the morning, and was lifted just before 8 that evening.

The suspect is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened around 10 a.m. in Westminster. Police there said the shooting took place in the 9800 block of Westcliff Parkway. The victim later died at a hospital.

Westminster police tweeted that the victim and suspect are known to each other and they don't believe there is a danger to the public. The person who originally reported the crime said two adult men were fighting when one of them shot the other.

The suspect fled the scene, and the vehicle used to do so was found in the area of 64th Avenue and Estes Street in Arvada. The suspect was not found in the apartment complex that was searched nearby.

Westminster Detectives are still searching for the suspect.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story