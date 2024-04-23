Student arrested for bringing a gun to school Monday, according to police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs student was arrested Monday for bringing a gun to school, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say they received a call around noon for a student who was in possession of a handgun. News5 is working to confirm which school this happened at, but police say it happened on Vista Del Pico Boulevard.

While investigating, police say a student brought a handgun to school and was showing it to other students. According to CSPD, no threats were made to any other students.

School administration contacted the student involved after they received reports that the student had ammunition on campus.

CSPD is investigating how the student obtained the firearm.

