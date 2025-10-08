Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrests two teens who escaped Colorado Springs youth center

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, along with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, arrested two teens who had escaped the Youth Services Center back in September.

Around midnight Wednesday, deputies and deputy U.S. Marshals went to an apartment in the 1000 block of W. 13th Street after receiving information that both Dameron Carbajal and Cristian Jaramillo were inside.

When deputies arrived, they told the occupants to stay inside the apartment, but several people attempted to flee through a window.

Officers were able to enter the apartment and arrest both Carbajal and Jaramillo without incident. They were both booked into the Pueblo Youth Services Center.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Carbajal is serving a five-year sentence for being adjudicated/convicted for attempted murder out of Pueblo County.

Jaramillo is serving a four-year sentence for being adjudicated/convicted of felony kidnapping out of Pueblo County.

As officers were sweeping the apartment, they found guns, ammunition, and suspected narcotics in plain sight.

Three Glock handguns with extended magazines

One modified to be fully automatic

An AR-style rifle with a high-capacity magazine

Additional guns

An open safe containing suspected narcotics

A large amount of cash

Digital scales

Other items associated with distributing drugs

Several others were found in the apartment, and 22-year-old Dylan Vanluven was arrested on a warrant from El Paso County. He was also booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office will handle the criminal investigation related to the guns and drugs found, as well as the harboring of the wanted teens.

