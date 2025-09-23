Search underway for 2 who escaped Youth Services Center in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Nearly 24 hours after two youths escaped a Youth Services Center in Colorado Springs, a search effort was still underway.

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) provided News5 with a few details about the escape via email on Tuesday morning. News5 asked if CDHS could provide a description of the minors and what crimes they had been charged with.

"On Sept. 22, two youths escaped the Spring Creek Youth Services Center around 1 p.m.," part of the message from a spokesperson with CDHS reads. "A search is underway for the youth, and local law enforcement has been notified by CDHS. At this time, CDHS is unable to provide additional information about the incident or youths involved."

News5 also asked how the two youths escaped, but that question was not addressed in the original response.

The Spring Creek Youth Services Center is located at 3190 E. Las Vegas Street on the southeast side of the city.

CDHS also provided News5 with more information about Spring Creek, the Division of Youth Services (DYS) and CDHS:

-Spring Creek is a commitment center that serves youth from 12-20 years of age who have high-risk needs and have committed various crimes. You can learn more about the facility on CDHS’s website [cdhs.colorado.gov].

Youth in the care of DYS are not referred to as inmates, they are referred to as youth or youths or committed or detained youth

DYS serves youth who are both in detention and commitment.

Detained youth are youth awaiting court hearings following allegations of crimes. Committed youth have been committed to DYS by the District Court to receive care in a secure facility following a court sentencing. Spring Creek serves committed youth.



For committed youth, DYS provides a comprehensive range of services guided by a Continuum of Care model. This model supports DYS programs throughout the entire commitment process, from initial assessment and residential placement to transition and parole supervision.

We cannot discuss specific youth or medical records due to privacy laws.

Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters For several days, a search effort has been underway for two missing hunters in southern Colorado. According to the Conejos County Sheriff's office, they responded to the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead to make contact with two people who were reported overdue while elk hunting on Sept. 13. Massive search effort underway in Colorado for 2 missing hunters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.