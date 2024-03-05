Grenade, gun, drugs seized in Douglas County traffic stop

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were arrested during a Douglas County traffic stop after deputies allegedly found a grenade, a gun and drugs inside the suspects’ vehicle, according to the Douglas County Sherriff’s Office.

The two suspects — identified as 40-year-old Brian Peters and 50-year-old Rubi Furrer — were inside a truck pulling a trailer on Chatfield Lake Road Thursday when a deputy pulled them over for expired tags near Roxborough Park Road, the sheriff’s office said.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies said they discovered a hand grenade, which prompted a response from a bomb team to render the device safe. At the same time, deputies seized a gun and “multiple packages of suspected drugs and paraphernalia” from the truck, the sheriff’s office said.

Peters is facing several charges including drug possession and possession of a weapon. Furrer is facing a drug possession charge. Additional charges may be filed.