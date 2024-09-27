Female inmate who escaped from the Bent County Jail back in custody Thursday

BENT COUNTY JAIL — A female inmate who escaped from the Bent County Jail Thursday morning is back in custody, according to the Bent County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office did not not provide details on how she escaped, but they say they are investigating this incident. At this time, her name, or what charges she's in jail on have not been released.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

This is not the first time an inmate has managed to escape from the Bent County Jail. In January, an inmate escaped through a ceiling. In July of 2023, four inmates escaped from the jail.

