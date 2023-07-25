Watch Now
Two inmates are on the loose after escaping from Bent County Jail

Mark Demond Fox
Bent County Office of Emergency Management
Mark Demond Fox
Benjamin Jeremy Valdez
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 15:17:09-04

BENT COUNTY — According to the Bent County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, law enforcement is currently searching for Mark Desmond Fox and Benjamin Jeremy Valdez.

The suspects have changed clothing since the escape was announced at 12:02 p.m.

Fox is described as being 6' 04" tall and weighing 200 lbs. Valdez is described as being 6' 00" tall and weighing 230 lbs.

Bent County residents are being asked to keep their doors and vehicles locked.

If you see either of these men, immediately call 911.

If you see anything suspicious or notice these individuals in your area, do not make contact, immediately call 911.

