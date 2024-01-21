Watch Now
Bent County officials catch inmate who escaped Bent County Jail

A fifth escapee from Bent County Jail in a year
Bent County Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 9:56 PM, Jan 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 00:01:49-05

BENT COUNTY, CO — Bent County officials caught a suspect who escaped the Bent County Jail Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said James Torrez entered the ceiling in an area he was supposed to be cleaning as a trustee at around 6:20 p.m.

Jail deputies immediately noticed Torrez was gone. They caught him later in that day.

In July of last year, four inmates other escaped Bent County Jail. Two were found dead, and two were captured and taken back into jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News5 learns more
