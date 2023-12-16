El Paso County man arrested in Wyoming for alleged kidnapping

EL PASO COUNTY — An El Paso County man, who had a warrant for kidnapping, was arrested in Wyoming after he was pulled over for speeding, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Jourdain Espinoza, who is 26 years old, was pulled over by a Wyoming State Trooper for speeding near Rawlins, Wyoming, which is located in the southern part of the state in Carbon County. Rawlins is about five hours away from Colorado Springs.

The trooper found that Espinoza had a valid warrant out of El Paso County for kidnapping. A K9 was deployed and alerted on the car.

After searching the car, additional license plates and burglary tools were found. Espinoza was arrested for kidnapping and is currently in the Carbon County Jail.

Espinoza is also facing charges of driving under suspension and possessing burglary tools.

It is unclear at this time if he will be extradited to El Paso County or facing charges in Wyoming.

This is a developing story.

