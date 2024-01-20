Child shot during drive by shooting Thursday night in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A child who was shot during a drive by shooting is expected to be okay.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), it happened Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Colony Hills Circle, which is located near the intersection of S. Academy Blvd. and Jet Wing Dr.

Police believe that this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

CSPD also says that they wrote search warrants for a potential suspect vehicle, and that they are still trying to figure out how this incident happened.

