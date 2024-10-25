Alleged UCCS shooter delays plea entry until November

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday morning, Nicholas Jordan delayed a plea entry for the alleged murder of two UCCS students.

Jordan was originally arrested on Monday, February 19, three days after he allegedly shot and killed one of his roommates, and another woman, inside their shared dorm.

Victims Samuel Knopp, 24, and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, were found dead in February, by UCCS Campus Police.

After his arrest, Jordan's defense attorneys made a motion to request a mental competency evaluation, arguing that Jordan was unable to assist in his own defense. In April, a state psychologist with the prosecuting team determined Jordan was competent to stand trial. After a second evaluation in May, Jordan was once again determined competent to stand trial.

Man accused of killing two people inside UCCS dorm room competent to stand trial

This morning, Jordan and his defense team requested to have an additional arraignment later this year to enter his plea. His defense argues that they have not been able to determine Jordan's competency, despite two separate evaluations earlier this year.

As of now, the next arraignment will be on November 22nd, at 9:30 a.m. when Jordan will be required to enter his final plea before trial.





