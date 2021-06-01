Wreath laying ceremony returns in full to Memorial Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cloudy skies did not deter a determined crowd at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs from recognizing Memorial Day. A year ago, COVID-19 forced a minimized gathering. This year numbers surged.

The event includes multiple veterans groups gathering to honor men and women who lost their lives while serving our country. "We remember the 1.1 million Americans that have died in war time throughout our nation’s history," said Special Forces Association, President, Howard Massingill.

"We're very proud to participate and we honor the fallen. It's our privilege,” said Debbie Bailey. Three generations of her family came to participate in the ceremony. He husband and son are both Air Force airmen. Her family also includes members who served in the Army and Coast Guard.

