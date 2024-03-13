With heavy snow expected, learn how to report downed tree, power lines, and how to report power outages

COLORADO — With a huge winter storm heading towards Colorado, it can be a dangerous time. Heavy snow is expected and can be an issue itself, but it can make a multitude of things such as tree branches and power lines even more dangerous.

One thing that is essential to remember, is to never take action by trying to remove the downed tree or power lines yourself, contact experts to remove the obstacle for you.

If you see downed trees and power lines, or if you have a power outage, here are some steps you can take to report the issues and help make the situation safer.

Downed Trees:



For non-emergency assistance with downed trees in roadways through the night, residents can call (719) 385-ROAD.

To report a downed street tree, a tree planted within the public right of way

Click here if you live in unincorporated El Paso County Click here if you live in Colorado Springs



Power lines or power outages:



The links listed above can be used to report power lines and power outages.

Planning to fly?



Check FlyCOS Delays for information on flight status in and out of the Colorado Springs Airport.

Check DIA Delays for information on Denver International Airport

Your airline can also provide information on flight status.

For other useful resources regarding the winter storm you can check on the links below:

During this storm, your health and safety should be

